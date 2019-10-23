Palacios sets sights on second place in district volleyball
The Palacios Sharkettes sit firmly in third place in the District 24-3A volleyball standings but that doesn’t mean they are content with that finish as the playoffs near.
Palacios is coming off an exciting five-set win over Tidehaven Friday, Oct. 18 with three games left on the district schedule.
East Bernard remains in first place with a 9-0 record while Boling sits in second at 8-2. Palacios has a 6-3 record for third place while Danbury holds down fourth with a 4-6 mark. Tidehaven remains in fifth place with a 3-6 record while Van Vleck is winless in district at 0-9.
Against Tidehaven, the Sharkettes had to battle hard to come away with a win and stay in the running for second place in district. Tidehaven captured the first and second set 25-19 and 25-23 before Palacios regrouped its efforts and took the next three 25-23, 25-19 and 15-11.
“The girls played through a lot of mistakes. We had an uncharacteristic 13 missed serves,” said Palacios Head Volleyball Coach Barbara Buckley-Peeples. “We were down two sets and came back to win the next three sets to clinch a playoff spot. Both teams fought hard. Tidehaven played a tough defensive game. Both teams left everything on the court. It definitely was a tough battle.”
The victory clinched a playoff berth for Palacios for the fourth year in a row and Buckley-Peeples said this year the Sharkettes have set their sights on moving past the first round of the playoffs.
“We are hoping this year we advance past the first round. This years team has a lot of perseverance and the game against Tidehaven showed that they don’t give up easily,” Buckley-Peeples said. “We are currently sitting in third place, but are hoping to force a tie for second with Boling by taking the win against them on Friday. The girls know that it is definitely possible and will come down to how bad they want it.”
Palacios is set to take on Boling on the road this Friday and a win and force the two teams for a playoff contest for second place in district.
When the two teams played earlier this year, Boling came away with a straight set win over Palacios 25-16, 26-24 and 25-16.
