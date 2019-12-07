Cats roll over Bulldogs
A good defense turned into some good offense for the Bay City Blackcats Tuesday night as they rolled to a 53-37 victory over Hitchcock in their first home game of the season.
The Blackcats’ defense kept a pretty potent Hitchcock offense in check for most of the night. Slowing down the Bulldogs with their defense allowed time for a sluggish Bay City offense to get going.
Bay City coach Larry Butler said that good defense helped feed their offense.
“Ideally, that’s what we want to do. It’s getting better. We started the year playing three really good teams – Brookshire Royal, Victoria East and Fort Bend Willowridge – and we battled all three. But we came out on the wrong end each time. We learned from it,” Butler said. “Our defense was pretty good against Palacios and we ended up blowing them out. And tonight, we were really good and we struggled scoring in the first half. It eventually came around. When you’re up 10-2 in the first quarter, you really aren’t scoring much. It says a lot about our defense. We kept them in check.”
The specific focus for the Blackcats coming into the game was to slow down the Bulldogs’ leading scorers, Christian Dorsey and Dylan Zeigler. Bay City was able to limit Dorsey to five points and Zeigler to six points.
“The whole focus this week getting ready for them was basically to know where those guys are, contain them and don’t let get loose for 25 points each. We aren’t going to beat them if they’re scoring 25 each,” Butler said. “To give 11 points to those guys, that was a heck of a job by our defense. Our defense is getting better. We’re focusing a lot more on stopping the drive and keeping teams from going to the rack when they want to. We were trying to make it as hard as we can for them to get good shots. Tonight, they had a hard time getting good shots.”
The Bay City defense was on full display from the start as they limited the Bulldogs to two points in the first quarter.
Marquis Edwards scored seven of his 16 points in that opening quarter as the Blackcats took a 10-2 lead. Marcus Edwards had two points in the period while Konnor Greene had one.
Hitchcock bounced back in the second quarter, outscoring the Blackcats 14-9 in the quarter and cutting their lead to 19-16 at halftime. Zeigler hit a pair of 3-pointers in the quarter to help cut into Bay City’s lead. Greene hit a 3-pointer in the quarter for the Blackcats while Ke’Vaughn Gaskin, Marcus Edwards and Ky’Adrain Green had two points apiece.
Hitchcock started the third quarter by cutting the Bay City lead to one, but the Blackcats’ defense clamped down hard after that. It helped Bay City go on an 18-1 run to close the third quarter and gave the Blackcats a 39-21 lead heading into the fourth quarter. Marquis Edwards had nine points during the run. Ke’Vaughn Gaskin had a 3-pointer during the spurt. Heart Gaskin, Marcus Edwards and Ky’Adrain Green each had two points during the run.
Bay City’s lead grew to as much a 20 in the fourth quarter. Ke’Vaughn Gaskin had eight points during the quarter with Marcus Edwards getting four and Green getting two.
Double-digit scorers for the Cats included Ke’Vaughn Gaskin, who finished the game with 13 points. Marcus Edwards had 10 points. Ky’Adrain Green finished with eight points while Konnor Greene had four points. Heart Gaskin finished with two points.
