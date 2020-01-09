Bay City High School’s girls’ powerlifting team went to Tarkington High School to compete in a meet on Friday, Jan. 3.
Bay City finished sixth out of the nine teams competing.
Madison Mirelez was second in the 259 Class. She lifted 285 in the squat, 170 in the bench press and 275 in the dead lift for a total of 730 pounds.
In the 114 Class, Xandria Garcia was third with a lift total of 420. She lifted 150 in the squat, 85 in the bench and 185 in the dead lift.
In the 123 Class, Donna Palencia was fifth with a lift total of 305. She lifted 100 in the squat, 60 in the bench press and 145 in the dead lift.
In the 181 Class, Alyssa Lara had a lift total of 530 pounds. Lara lifted 200 in the squat, 100 in the bench press and 230 in the dead lift.
In the 181 Class, Ashlynn Flores had a 525-pound lift total. She lifted 195 in the squat, 115 in the bench press and 215 in the dead lift.
In the 198 Class, Brianna Navarro had a 540-pound lift total. She lifted 205 in the squat, 105 in the bench press and 230 in the dead lift.
In the 148 Class, Madasyn Medina lifted 150 in the squat, 80 in the bench press and 175 in the dead lift for a 405-pound total.
In the 165 Class, Joslyn Sowa had a 415-pound lift total. She had 155 in the squat, 85 in the bench press and 175 in the dead lift.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.