Tidehaven opens district with win
Coming into Friday’s contest with Danbury, Tidehaven Head Football Coach David Lucio believed his Tigers could matchup well against Danbury in the district opener.
Lucio believed his Tigers matched up well against Danbury and could dominate the game with both speed and talent.
“We seem to have a speed advantage over them so we plan on taking advantage of that,” Lucio said prior to Friday’s matchup. “But every time we play Danbury they get pretty fired up for us. We expect a tough battle from them.”
Lucio was spot on as Tidehaven rolled to a 39-8 victory over Danbury to move to 1-0 in district play while Danbury fell to 0-1 in district action.
Tidehaven sprinted out to a 32-0 lead over Danbury and then cruised to the easy victory over Danbury.
