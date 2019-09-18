Bay City cross country shines at regional preview
Bay City High School Cross Country teams competed at the UIL Region III Preview Meet at Kate Barr Ross Park in Huntsville on Sept. 7.
The Varsity Blackcats finished sixth out of 22 teams in the 1A-4A 5K division while the Varsity Ladycats finished 10th out of 21 teams in the 1A-4A 2 mile division.
Top finishers for Bay City included Blackcats Ramiro Vera, 34th; Muti Shaik, 32nd; and Joel Davis, 45th (out of 177 runners).
Top finishers for the Ladycats were Julianne Kucera, 38th; Itzell Morales, 58th; and Ameer Shaik, 68th (out of 164 runners).
Junior Varsity Blackcats who placed highest for the team in the two-mile run included: Brandon McElroy, 24th; Andres Ascencio, 27th; and Romy Wertz, 31st (out of 101).
Top JV Ladycats in the two-mile run were Valeria Rubio, 91st, and Isabella Dewitt, 94th, out of 105 athletes.
BCHS Head Cross Country coach is Zerrick Vriseno.
