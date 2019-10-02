Van Vleck looks to regroup after tough start to season
When Van Vleck Head Football Coach Robert Blackmon looks back at the district opener against East Bernard, he has one way to describe it ¬– ugly.
“It was pretty ugly,” Blackmon said. “Going back and looking at it the film of the game, you can’t make the mistakes that we made against a pretty good team and they capitalized on our mistakes. We just have to get better at it. We had too many kids trying to do their own thing and not what we had in the game plan.
“We know we are young but that is what happens when you play a young team that exposes our weaknesses,” Blackmon said.
East Bernard, who is considered the district favorite, ran over a young Van Vleck squad 56-0 last Friday night at Singletary Stadium.
“We just can’t make the mental mistakes that we made against a team like East Bernard,” Blackmon said. “We’ve made these mistakes the past two weeks and both of those teams are capable of winning state championships. You can’t make those kind of mistakes against good teams.”
Blackmon and his coaching staff now face the challenge of taking this young team and regrouping them during this bye week for the challenge ahead of them.
But for now, Van Vleck will be working on itself and not worrying about Tidehaven this week.
“We are going back to the fundamentals and look back at our games and our mistakes and try to find out why we made those mistakes,” Blackmon said. “As coaches, we have to look in the mirror ourselves and see if we are asking these kids to do too much. We know we have a young group maybe we are putting too much on their plate.”
Blackmon said normally he would want to get back on the field after a district loss, but this year he said the off week should help this team.
“Normally I would say that a bye week after a loss is a bad thing because you want to get back out there and win,” Blackmon said. “But with everything we have had to deal with this year, it has been a stressful two months for us. We just want to give the kids and coaching staff time to regroup and get away from football and then come back and get ready to get after it again. We still have five games left to take care of business.”
