Sub-varsity Football: Tidehaven 8th graders finish unbeaten
The Tidehaven Tiger eighth grade football team closed out an undefeated season with a 47-6 win over Bloomington.
The Tigers scored three touchdowns in the first quarter: running back Joseph Dodds had a 45-yard touchdown run; running back/wide receiver Tristan Delaigle had a 70-yard touchdown run and wide receiver Connor Claxton scored on a 50 yard touchdown run. In the second quarter, Delaigle broke free on a 70-yard kickoff return for a touchdown and Dodds tacked on a 20-yard touchdown run. At the half the Tigers were up 33-6.
Tidehaven scored once in the third and fourth quarters on runs from Delaigle (one-yard run) and running Derek Massey (one yard). Kicker Alexis Cisneros made 5-of-7 extra points and had three touchbacks on his kickoffs. Linebackers Mathew Rush and Reid Jurek led the Tidehaven defense. Recovering fumbles were linebacker Ricky Rubio and defensive end Victor Torres.
