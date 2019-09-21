‘Cats to enter district still seeking first win
As Bay City prepared for its week three matchup with Houston Westbury, head football coach Pat Matthews believed this game was big for the team and their psyche as it entered the 2019 district season the following week in Columbia.
“It’s is huge for us to win this week. With every football team, no matter how many are returning to the team, that team needs to learn how to win and have success. We need that success so that we can build on it and get them to the post-season. We need to get that first victory and gain some confidence to reassure them that we are on the right path,” Matthews said.
Instead, Tropical Storm Imelda made its presence felt in the Houston area causing torrential rains that flooded the streets in Houston and late Thursday evening caused the cancellation of Friday’s contest between Westbury and Bay City.
Now, Bay City inherits a bye week to prepare for the start of district play and still is seeking that learn how to win mentality along the way.
Bay City will now enter the district season with an 0-3 record but those three losses came against three teams that are sure to contend for playoff berths this year.
“We play a tough non-district schedule that challenges us. All of the teams that we have played so far this year are not roll over opponents but they also make us better at the same time,” Matthews said.
Even without the chance to gain its first W against Westbury, Matthews believes his Blackcats are still upbeat and ready for the start of district and what the season might bring for them.
“They are very resilient. They have put in the work but right now we have not seen the fruit of their labor. We just have to learn to compete for four quarters. I think we know we can play with any team but we just have to figure out how to do it for four quarters. We also know that our season doesn’t start until we get to district,” Matthews said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.