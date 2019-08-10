Palacios opens with win
Palacios opened up the 2019 volleyball season with a 3-0 victory over Rice Consolidated Tuesday, Aug. 6.
Palacios claimed a 25-23 win in the first set and then took the second set 25-18. The Lady Sharks finished off Rice in the third set 25-22.
Palacios was paced by Brooke Grones with nine kills while Jordan Peeples and Savannah Williams each netted eight kills each. Aleena Acosta led the Sharks with 16 assists while Grones paced the attack with 21 digs while Acosta and Peeples each had 16 digs each. Cyra Polk had 13 digs and Williams had 10 digs for the winning Lady Sharks.
