Van Vleck storms past Kashmere for 2-0 start
Van Vleck ran its record to a spotless 2-0 with a 43-8 victory over Houston Kashmere Friday night at McKinney Stadium.
Van Vleck started the scoring late in the first quarter when quarterback Josh Delarosa scored to give the Leopards a 7-0 lead over Kashmere.
The lead grew to 14-0 with 2:45 left in the first quarter before a safety by senior Garrett Ros to pad the lead out to 16-0 with 1:05 left in the first quarter of play.
Kashmere was able to finally get on the board when Christopher Hernandez broke loose for a 70-yard scoring scamper to cut the lead to 16-8 with 9:37 left in the second quarter.
But Van Vleck came right back to push their lead out to 24-8 when Delarosa hit Sam Bree for a touchdown pass with 6:02 left in the second quarter.
The Leopards padded their lead when Brandon Espinosa scored for Van Vleck with 6:56 left in the third quarter to give the Leopards a commanding 30-8 lead over Kashmere.
