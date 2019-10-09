Palacios faces tough opener at Rice Consolidated
Palacios will enter the district opener 13-3A opener against defending champion Rice Consolidated this Friday in Altair.
The Sharks enter the contest fresh off a bye week that allowed them to not only get healthy but watch additional film on the Raiders.
“It was good for us and we were able to concentrate on the fundamentals and get our feet back under us,” Graves said.
Rice Consolidated opened its season with losses to East Bernard and Tidehaven but has bounced back with wins over Luling and Brazos.
“They have played a pretty tough non-district schedule and their record is not what it was last year at this time,” Graves said. “But they have some really good kids and they are going to fly around and play well.”
Graves said in order for Palacios to get district off to a fast start, the team will have to do a better job of holding onto the ball and eliminating costly penalties.
“We have to take care of the football and the last two games we didn’t do a good job of that,” Graves said.
Graves is pleased with where his team is at heading into district.
“The bye week allowed us to refocus on what our goals were for the season,” Graves said. “We wanted to be the best team when we started district and to put our best foot forward to make the playoffs for the second straight year. It allowed us to sit back and evaluate our mistakes from the previous five games and learn from them.”
