Area volleyball squads prep for playoff runs
Bay City volleyball is set to close out its district season Tuesday, Oct. 29 with a road contest against LaMarque but the Lady Blackcats have already clinched a Class 4A playoff berth with its third place finish in District 24-3A.
Sweeny sits atop the standings with an unblemished 7-0 record while Columbia sits firmly in second with a 5-1 mark. Bay City holds down third with a 1-4 record while Brazosport and La Marque follow behind.
In District 24-3A, Palacios traveled to Boling Friday night in a battle for second place in the district standings. Palacios has already clinched a playoff berth.
Last Tuesday, Palacios dispatched Hitchcock 25- 10, 25-22 and 25-21 while Boling defeated Van Vleck 25-13, 25-10 and 25-7 to set up the showdown Friday night.
East Bernard leads District 24-3A with a 10-0 record while Boling sits in second at 9-2. Palacios holds down third place with a 7-3 mark while Danbury and Tidehaven are battling for that fourth place and final playoff spot in the district. Danbury presently sits in fourth place at 4-6 with Tidehaven closely behind at 3-7.
Danbury was scheduled to take on district leader East Bernard Friday night and Tidehaven traveled to take on 2-8 Hitchcock. A Danbury loss and Tidehaven win Friday would place both teams at 4-7 heading into Tuesday’s finale where Tidehaven would travel to Danbury for a possible playoff berth on the line.
