Bay City opens district seeking first win of year
With last week’s game canceled with Houston Westbury, Bay City now needs to regroup its act and get ready for the start of district play this Friday on the road against the West Columbia Roughnecks.
“We are still searching and passionate about getting our first win,” said Bay City Head Football Coach Pat Matthews. “For me, it would be sweeter to get in that first district game. Our mission is still the same and we are where we want to be and that is district play and now we have to be ready to go.”
Bay City struggled through a tough non-district schedule and now moves into the important part of the schedule and that is district play.
Columbia enters Friday’s contest with a spotless 4-0 record with the Roughnecks looking good on the offensive side of the ball.
“Columbia is a solid football team and their offense looks to be a bit more explosive then it was a year ago,” Matthews said. “They are a good football team and they are playing well at this time.”
Columbia is paced by senior quarterback Cameron Ward, who has passed for 305 yards and five touchdowns in the pre-season play for the Roughnecks.
Columbia likes to run the ball and is being led by sophomore Jordan Woodard with 374 yards on the ground and one touchdown while Jamaurion Woodard has rushed for 264 yards and five touchdowns on the season.
Senior Jameson Rebector has added 279 rushing yards and six touchdowns for the Roughnecks who posed pre-district wins over Victoria East, Wharton, Sweeny and LaMarque.
Matthews knows his Blackcats will have to become more consistent in their game in order to notch that first win of the season.
“We are very inconsistent,” Matthews said. “The three times we have played, inconsistency is killing us especially on the offensive side of the ball. Every time we seem to get something started, it seems like we go backwards or we shoot our own toes off.
“We have to minimize the mistakes and cut down on the penalties,” Matthews said. “We have to find that offensive groove and shut down some of the mental mistakes that we are making on the defensive end that seems to be the different in some of our games so far.”
This week, Matthews said a few changes were made in the practice routine in order to teach more consistency with the team.
“We just honed in on the team and tried to get them to understand different aspects of the game,” Matthews said.
One thing Bay City has done is create noise during the practice to keep offensive and defensive players from moving before the start of the play.
“We are just trying to create as much of a game atmosphere as possible or something that will get them distracted and not focused on what they are doing,” Matthews said.
Matthews knows getting district play off with a win is vitally important to this Blackcat team.
“It sits out in the catbird seat moving forward,” Matthews said. “You want to be one of those teams leading district after the first week. The kids are anxious to play and we are playing someone that we familiar with right up the road.”
