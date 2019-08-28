Blackcats face stiff challenge with Cuero
Last year when Bay City squared off against the Cuero Gobblers in the season opener, many didn’t give the Blackcats much of a chance.
But Bay City dropped a heartbreaker to Cuero and now will be looking to exact a bit of revenge as the defending state champions come to Memorial Stadium this Friday in the 2019 season opener at 7:30 p.m.
Even though Cuero graduated a lot of seniors off of last year’s state championship squad, Bay City Head Football Coach Pat Matthews knows his Blackcats will have their work cut out for them when the Gobblers come to Memorial Stadium Friday.
“They are going to come very experienced with guys who might have had a chance to be part of a championship team last year but this year will be filling roles for the team,” Matthews said. “I think they are going to come in this year ready to go and give us all we can handle.”
Bay City comes into the season opener off of two strong scrimmage outings where this year’s Blackcats appear to be jelling as a team with new parts in place mixed in with experience from last year’s playoff team.
Matthews said his team is ready for the season to begin and he’s ready to see where his team is at against a powerhouse such as Cuero.
“We are trying to play a brand of football where we try to utilize a lot of our kids,” Matthews said. “We have to stay healthy is some spots and we are dinged up a bit. As far as the knowledge of the game, we will know where we are at come Friday because we haven’t really shown some things that we wanted to work on and we will show them Friday night.”
But Bay City still faces a program that is ripe with tradition but that doesn’t worry Matthews that much. While Bay City will not be favored in this contests, his Blackcats are ready to compete and are not conceding this game to Cuero in any fashion by no means.
“We always want to compete,” Matthews said. “Every time we take the field that is an opportunity for us to go get a victory. For us, it is the mindset that we have to go out and execute. We know it is just game one of the season and we just the preseason games to evaluate and fix things before the start of district. We want to make the playoffs and have a run at the state championship.
“We put a lot of weight on this game because we are competitive and the kids are competitive,” Matthews said. “We want to go out there and execute on a high level. I don’t think if we lose the game it’s the end of the season by no means. We want to see where the kids are within the schemes and concepts that we are trying to run this year.”
Matthews said the Blackcats need to execute this game if they want to pull off a win against Cuero.
“We need to execute and make sure we are giving it all we have,” Matthews said. “We have to maximum effort because it will take that to win every game this year. We know that everyone wants to come in and beat the Blackcats regardless of what the record is. A win against the Blackcats is a notch in their belt so we have to be up for every game and be prepared.”
Matthews is ready to get the 2019 season underway and ready to see what this year’s Blackcats put on the field.
“I’m ready for a lot of these kids to go out and show their talent,” Matthews said. “I want them to show everybody the hard work they have put in already and how it will pay off on the field. Now, we can try to achieve the dream that we have talked about since day one and that is to make the playoffs and play for a state championship.”
Last year when Bay City squared off against the Cuero Gobblers in the season opener, many didn’t give the Blackcats much of a chance.
But Bay City dropped a heartbreaker to Cuero and now will be looking to exact a bit of revenge as the defending state champions come to Memorial Stadium this Friday in the 2019 season opener at 7:30 p.m.
Even though Cuero graduated a lot of seniors off of last year’s state championship squad, Bay City Head Football Coach Pat Matthews knows his Blackcats will have their work cut out for them when the Gobblers come to Memorial Stadium Friday.
“They are going to come very experienced with guys who might have had a chance to be part of a championship team last year but this year will be filling roles for the team,” Matthews said. “I think they are going to come in this year ready to go and give us all we can handle.”
Bay City comes into the season opener off of two strong scrimmage outings where this year’s Blackcats appear to be jelling as a team with new parts in place mixed in with experience from last year’s playoff team.
Matthews said his team is ready for the season to begin and he’s ready to see where his team is at against a powerhouse such as Cuero.
“We are trying to play a brand of football where we try to utilize a lot of our kids,” Matthews said. “We have to stay healthy is some spots and we are dinged up a bit. As far as the knowledge of the game, we will know where we are at come Friday because we haven’t really shown some things that we wanted to work on and we will show them Friday night.”
But Bay City still faces a program that is ripe with tradition but that doesn’t worry Matthews that much. While Bay City will not be favored in this contests, his Blackcats are ready to compete and are not conceding this game to Cuero in any fashion by no means.
“We always want to compete,” Matthews said. “Every time we take the field that is an opportunity for us to go get a victory. For us, it is the mindset that we have to go out and execute. We know it is just game one of the season and we just the preseason games to evaluate and fix things before the start of district. We want to make the playoffs and have a run at the state championship.
“We put a lot of weight on this game because we are competitive and the kids are competitive,” Matthews said. “We want to go out there and execute on a high level. I don’t think if we lose the game it’s the end of the season by no means. We want to see where the kids are within the schemes and concepts that we are trying to run this year.”
Matthews said the Blackcats need to execute this game if they want to pull off a win against Cuero.
“We need to execute and make sure we are giving it all we have,” Matthews said. “We have to maximum effort because it will take that to win every game this year. We know that everyone wants to come in and beat the Blackcats regardless of what the record is. A win against the Blackcats is a notch in their belt so we have to be up for every game and be prepared.”
Matthews is ready to get the 2019 season underway and ready to see what this year’s Blackcats put on the field.
“I’m ready for a lot of these kids to go out and show their talent,” Matthews said. “I want them to show everybody the hard work they have put in already and how it will pay off on the field. Now, we can try to achieve the dream that we have talked about since day one and that is to make the playoffs and play for a state championship.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.