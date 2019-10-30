Van Vleck 7th, 8th grade finishes volleyball year with strong seasons
The OHHMS Lady Kitten 7th and 8th Grade volleyball teams traveled to Danbury for their last games of the season.
Seventh Grade B Team won both of their matches 25-15 and 25-10. These gals did not let the ball drop, even once! Fabulous serves were made by: Haleigh Matchett, Hailey Landry, Britney Segoivia, Lesley Hoffman, Emily Dunbar and Ciarra Southall. Kenzie Brown, Madison Putnum, and Isabel Coleman did a nice job covering the court. Chesley Stewart and Abigail Carnicle made great blocks and hits.
The girls made sure everyone communicated on the court.
Eighth grade B tied with Danbury one game each. 25-15 and 20-25. The entire B team were the top players of the night. Tarah Britton, Cadence Andersen, Michelle-Rose Mirelez, Hope Cornett, Keira Reis, Elyana Estraca, Andrea Perez, Rebecca Hatfield, Natalie Mangum, Lindsay Jimenez, Eboni Woolsey, Kayla Martinez, and Jesalyn Morales.
Seventh Grade A Team exploded onto the court and ended their season with a win, as well, 25-17 and 25-8! Strong serves of the night came from: Nicole Ryman,Iralynn Gibbens, Kylie McKnight, Alissa Woolsey, and Alexa Zuniga. The spiking, setting, and blocking from Ava Cervantes, Arianna Zepeda, and Lexi Dickerson had the crowd cheering.
Mackenzie Bellard, Madi Ashworth, and Cheyenne Santonoceto made some quick, hard hits.
Last game of the night was the 8th grade A team who lost in a close one to the Danbury Lady Panthers 20-25 and 24-26.
The entire A team were the top players of the night. Tia Fields, Olivia Britton, Kassidy Roe, Emilee Schneider, Tatum Moore, Madilyn Zuniga, Ashlynn Wizenried, Serenity Suarez, Alyssa Hudgins, Jaila Wilson, Grace Gibbens.
