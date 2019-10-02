Palacios takes bye week to prep for district
Fresh off their first loss of the season, Palacios heads into the bye week before the start of District 13-3A looking to regroup as well as get healthy before the real games begin.
“We didn’t play one of our better games,” said Palacios Head Football Coach Chad Graves. “They were ready and they played hard and took it to us.”
Industrial busted out to a 22-0 lead and then went on for a 52-28 victory over the Sharks to hand Palacios its first loss on the season.
“They were not happy and that is good,” Graves said. “It left a bad taste in their mouth and that is a positive. I can assure you we will be ready for Rice.”
Graves said along with getting healthy, the Sharks will work on the fundamentals of the game and try to refocus the team to get back to its winning ways.
“We will work on what we worked on during two-a-days,” Graves said.
Palacios is coming off a schedule of three hard, physical games in a row.
“We want to be able to put our best foot forward when we line up against Rice,” Graves said.
Graves said the bye week comes at a good time for the Sharks.
“I think this is a good time for us to have a bye week,” Graves said. “It breaks up our season in quarters and we are at halftime right now. It’s a good natural break before we hit district. It allows us to regroup and modify what we are doing and we are 4-1 after five games so that is good. We can now focus on our issues that we know we have and fix them and get ready for district play.”
