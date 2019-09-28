Industrial hands Palacios first loss
Palacios was hoping for a 5-0 start to its season with district looming ahead in two weeks.
But Industrial had other plans for the night as Industrial ran out to a 22-0 lead and then held off Palacios for a 52-28 victory over the home-standing Sharks.
Heading into the fourth quarter of play, Industrial held a commanding 39-7 lead over Palacios.
But the Sharks were not about to let this game end that easy.
Palacios rallied for 21 fourth-quarter points but fell short and had to endure their first loss of the season.
The good part of this contest for Palacios is that the Sharks now have a bye week before the start of district play and get the memory of this loss behind them as they head in district action.
