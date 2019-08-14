Palacios takes home second place finish at Yorktown tourney
The Palacios varsity volleyball squad traveled to Yorktown last weekend to participate in the Yorktown Volleyball Tournament and came away with an impressive second place finish in the Gold Bracket of the tournament.
“I was extremely proud of these girls. It was a team effort and they kept battling to the end,” said Palacios Head Volleyball Coach Barbara Buckley-Peeples. “We had some great plays and kept attacking from all areas on the court. These girls play well together and the end result is showing.”
Palacios opened up the tournament by losing to Orange Grove and Edna but came back to beat Bay City to finish third in the pool play portion of the tournament.
On Saturday, the Lady Sharks came right back and defeated Rice and Bloomington to advance to the championship game against Orange Grove.
“We played well but had too many unforced errors and ended up losing,” Buckley-Peeples said.
Palacios dropped the championship game 25-16 and 25-12 to Orange Grove.
But even with the loss, Palacios earned a second-place finish in the Gold Bracket portion of the tournament.
Palacios also placed Brooke Grones and Cyra Polk on the All-Tournament team as well.
For the tournament, Savannah Williams led Palacios with seven aces and with 33 digs during the tourney play. Cyra Polk finished with four aces and had 29 digs during the tournament while Grones finished with four aces and 22 digs.
Aleena Acosta paced the Lady Sharks with 43 assists during the tournament.
