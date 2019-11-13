LC-M eliminates Bay City from Class 4A volleyball playoffs
The Bay City volleyball team was eliminated from the Class 4A playoffs Friday after a 25-5, 25-15, 24-26, 25-20 loss to Little Cypress-Mauriceville in the Region III area round at Phillips Fieldhouse in Pasadena.
Renata Dominguez knocked down 10 kills in the match while Josie Martin picked up six kills for the Blackcats. Patricia Waddy added two kills.
Amayah Payton recorded six aces.
Defensively, Renna Breazeale had 13 digs. Savannah Fernandez had three saves.
Alexis Monroy led Bay City with 27 assists.
The Blackcats finished fourth this season in District 24-4A this season, but scored a 25-10, 25-9, 18-25, 25-15 victory over Houston Booker T. Washington in the bi-district round.
Little Cypress-Mauriceville went on to face Splendora in the regional quarterfinals Monday.
