Columbus eases past Palacios 42-28
Columbus ran out to a 35-14 lead at the half and held off Palacios for a 42-28 victory over the Sharks in a big district contests Friday night.
Columbus got the scoring going in the first quarter when Cade Collier scored on a four-yard touchdown pass for a quick 7-0 lead over Palacios.
The Sharks answered right back with a rushing touchdown to tie the game back up at 7-all a short time later.
But Columbus came right back to take a 14-7 lead in the first quarter on a Tyree Simcik rushing touchdown.
The Cardinals padded their lead out to 21-7 early in the second quarter when Kaycon Wilson gathered in a 50-yard touchdown pass.
After Palacios turned the ball over on downs, the Cardinals came right back and scored again when Simcik scored from 46 yards out to give Columbus a commanding 28-7 lead.
Palacios was able to cut the lead down to 28-14 when freshman quarterback Anthony White scored but Columbus came right back to take a 35-14 lead at the halftime break.
After the teams traded turnovers, Columbus was able to get back on the board in the third quarter when Simcik scored from a yard out to give Columbus a 42-14 lead over the Sharks.
Palacios added a final score in the fourth quarter to cut the margin to 42-21.
