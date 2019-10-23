Matagorda bays are in good shape for a fall run of fishing
Getting a hold on a fall pattern of consistent fishing can be tough, since the next change in weather could begin the transition. We are all awaiting the transition from summer fishing to fall fishing. That transition occurred on the Autumn Equinox on the calendar, but it remains to be seen when it happens in our bay.
White shrimp determine how successful autumn fishing can be; and, salinity levels usually determine the fate of white shrimp. “Whities” grow in the marsh during the spring, with optimal brine levels around 15 ppt (parts per thousand).
White shrimp do not mature and grow in high salt contents like a brown shrimp, so in periods of drought, white shrimp crops can be below average. That directly affects how many flocks of seagulls you see in the bays in October and November.
Since we have enjoyed wetness for the past six years, our shrimp crop is in good shape. Already there have been good numbers of fish caught under birds since August; and, with tides still way above normal, the best bird action remains a low tide away.
Normally, the in-between days of summer and fall make speckled trout a bit finicky, especially when winds blow and you can’t get to the fish on mid-bay reefs. That’s when redfish take up the slack. Higher tides push reds to the back lakes where they begin schooling along shorelines. It’s not uncommon to find pods of 2-4 dozen fish with noses down and turquoise tails out of the water.
We toss small topwaters and soft plastics under a cork (to keep it out of the shell) at those fish, sometimes with triple hookups; but, when three are bowed up with a big red, chances are lines are going to cross and hooks are going to pop.
The first few cold fronts of the year have significance. Swelling fall tides push water to the back reaches of the marsh where shrimp stage before starting their trek to the Gulf of Mexico. Not until a blast of cold wind hits the coast do tides fall and shrimp begin descending out of the marsh.
Typical weather patterns seem to be later and later every year. The last few years the first cold fronts have not arrived until November, so “working the birds” has been late. However, while anglers are waiting on gulls to dive, mid-bay reefs are left alone. Fewer and fewer people wade during the fall, but there are some great fish that hang on the reefs just waiting to eat a big Super Spook or Top Dog.
Most of the reefs have drop-offs from years and years of oyster dredging and the trout like to work the edge of the shell and the mud. Most of those hotspots are on the tips of the reefs and can be reached with a solid cast.
Back to “working the birds” talk. When I first moved my fishing operation to Matagorda, we consistently caught 4-6 pound trout under the birds on topwaters. In fact, the first five years I lived here I never threw anything but a plug under the birds.
Like most “good ole’ days” stories, things have changed. The birds don’t work nearly as reliable, but we still have plenty of quality fish and more redfish mixed under birds than in years past.
Like most things, “it is never as good as it once was.”
However, it is still pretty good on our Texas bays.
Follow Grimes’ reports on Facebook and Instagram.
