Christian Ellis scored 21 points and grabbed 11 rebounds for the Van Vleck Leopards as they opened District 24-3A play last Friday with a 55-50 victory over Palacios.
Jalen Williams added nine points and 10 rebounds for the Leopards while Cameron Franklin added four blocks and five steals on defense. Franklin also scored nine points on offense.
KaDarius Woodard and Cameron Austin had six points each while Bryson Blackmon and Brandon Burnett had two points each for the Leopards. Austin led Van Vleck with six assists.
Camron Polk led Palacios with 29 points. Slone Greaves added eight points while Keegan Garcia had seven. Nathan Perez (four) and Kolby Wilson (two) also scored for the Sharks.
Palacios Girls 49, Van Vleck Girls 27
The Palacios Sharkettes moved their record to 3-0 in District 24-3A play with a 49-27 victory over Van Vleck last Friday.
Leading 10-9 after the first quarter, the Sharkettes outscored the Lady Leps 23-8 in the second to take a 33-17 lead at halftime.
Avery Kubecka led Palacios with 11 points. She also had six rebounds and three steals. Aleena Acosta had 10 points and 12 rebounds. Acosta also had six steals.
Olivia Filip and De’ja Jones had eight points apiece. Filip had three steals while Jones picked up six rebounds and three steals.
Cyra Polk (six points, three rebounds, three steals), Cara Polk (two points, three steals), Paula Palfaro (two points, four rebounds) and Rylee Vandenbergh (two points, two rebounds) also contributed to the victory.
Trinity Fields led Van Vleck in scoring with 10 points. Jatoya Cubit and Alexus Abbott had six points each. Katelyn Brown had three points while Sydney Lawhon had two points. Van Vleck fell to 0-3 in district play.
East Bernard Boys 67, Tidehaven Boys 39
The Tidehaven Tigers opened District 24-3A play with a 67-39 loss to East Bernard last Friday.
“It was a rough game from start to finish,” Tidehaven Coach Josh Faglie said. “We let them dictate the pace of the game, and they controlled the rebounds all night.”
Austin Smith led the Tigers with 15 points and 10 rebounds. Mason Perales added 11 points and four steals. Kylan Sardinea had nine points and eight rebounds.
East Bernard Girls 55, Tidehaven Girls 9
The Tidehaven girls’ basketball team dropped to 0-2 in District 24-3A play with a 55-9 loss to East Bernard last Friday night.
Leps go 1-3 at Brazosport ISD Tournament
The Van Vleck Leopards were 1-3 at the Brazosport ISD Holiday Classic held during the Christmas holidays.
The lone win for the Leopards was a 46-38 victory over Spring Woods.
Jalen Williams had 19 points for Leopards in the win. Brandon Burnett added 14 points. Cameron Franklin (six points), Bryson Blackmon (four points), Sam Bree (two points) and KaDarius Woodard (one point) also scored for the Leopards. Williams had six blocked shots in the contest while Bree had three.
Van Vleck lost to Brazosport 83-59, to Houston Furr 68-59 and to Houston Chavez 61-47. In the loss to Brazosport, Williams had 23 points while Christian Ellis picked up 14 points. Franklin and Brandon Burnett had eight points each. Against Furr, Williams had 13 points while Franklin had 11. Bree and KaDarius Woodard had 10 points each. Brandon Burnett added seven points.
Against Chavez, Willliams tallied 25 points, seven rebounds, five blocked shots and five steals.
