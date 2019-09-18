Leps face challenge with Eagles
Van Vleck will venture to the road this week to take on Houston Second Baptist in the final pre-season tune-up before the start of district play.
When Van Vleck Head Football Coach Robert Blackmon looked back as last week’s win over Kashmere, he was not really pleased with his team’s play in the non-district contest.
“It was tough to analyze but I thought it was a sloppy game on our part. Our kids executed well on some parts and then played up to our opponents level on other parts. We need to learn to play our game and not worry about our opponents. All we can control is us but we got the W and that is all that counts. This week will be a lot tougher for us and hopefully we can have a great week of practice,” Blackmon said.
Blackmon knows his team is young and these early wins are building confidence in his team so that they are ready when the wars of district begin in two weeks.
“These games are preparing us for district and we are building confidence for this young team. I knew we were going to be young this year and we needed to build some confidence in them because our district is going to be tough. Confidence plays a huge part in young kids and how they play,” Blackmon said.
Second Baptist will not a pushover this week by any means. The TAPPS 5A teams is well respected and well rounded when it comes to putting talent on the field and Blackmon knows his Leopards will have to be ready to play when they take the field for the first time on the road.
“They are a private school and they are a pretty good team. They are big and have a nice program and they are fundamentally sound and they put together a good group of guys on the field,” Blackmon said.
Even though Van Vleck is young this year, Blackmon likes his group and what they bring to the field every Friday night. With senior leaders in the right places, this team just might have what it takes to make another run at the district title again.
“We know we have a young nucleus of players and we have some good seniors in leadership positions,” Blackmon said.
