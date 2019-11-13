Sharks ready for new playoff challenge
The stay in the playoffs was a short one last season for the Palacios Sharks. They are aiming to change that starting Thursday night.
The Sharks (8-2) will be taking on the Edna Cowboys at 7:30 p.m. Thursday at Tiger Stadium in Wharton in a Class 3A Division I bi-district matchup. This is the first time in 55 years that the Sharks have gone to the playoffs in back-to-back seasons.
Palacios was knocked from the playoffs by the Cowboys in 2018 after falling to them 61-21 in the bi-district round.
“We played them last year in the bi-district round and they whooped us pretty good. This gives us a chance to get some revenge,” Palacios coach Chad Graves said.
Edna (7-3) finished this season with a 20-14 loss to Industrial that dropped them into third place in District 14-3A Division I.
Graves said the Cowboys were in a three-team race with Hallettsville and Industrial for top seed out of that district.
“Edna is a good football team and are coached well. We are definitely going to have our hands full,” Graves said. “Any of the top four teams from that district would be tough to go up against.”
He said the key will be stay ahead of the chains on offense and not turn the ball over.
The Sharks are coming off a 21-18 victory over Hitchcock in their final regular season game. The victory secured the second seed out of District 13-3A Division I and gave the Sharks a 4-1 record in loop play.
“I am glad to finish the season 8-2 and getting that second seed. It is a positive thing for our football program and our community,” Graves said.
Graves said the game against Hitchcock was a frustrating one from an officiating standpoint. He said there were at least four personal foul penalties that were waved off that should have been called.
With 4 ½ minutes left in the game, Graves said, the Sharks managed to get the ball and run the clock out to secure the win.
“We didn’t throw the ball very well and we missed some assignments on defense. Anytime you miss assignments on defense against Hitchcock with their athletes, it can hurt you,” Graves said. “We rushed the ball really well and controlled the time of possession.”
Palacios was only able to complete one pass against Hitchcock and finished with minus-13 yards in that category. The Sharks also threw two interceptions.
The Sharks made up for it on the ground as they rushed for 293 yards. Junior Gary Haynes rushed for 254 yards on 30 carries and all three touchdowns for Palacios. Senior Jordin Nemes had eight carries for 39 yards.
The Palacios defense picked up an interception by Keegan Garcia and fumble recoveries by Eric Alvarez and Damion Zarate. Gabriel Gonzalez recorded a pair of quarterback sacks.
Seth Sanchez led the Palacios defense with 14 tackles. Alvarez had nine tackles while Micah Sanchez had eight. Camron Polk finished with seven tackles.
