Late summer green tides a boon for anglers
Light winds have returned and allowed all areas of the bay to green, giving anglers unlimited real estate to fish.
The region hasn’t had significant rainfall lately so our rivers and creeks leading to the bays have become salty again.
East Matagorda Bay has given up good catches of trout while wading or out of the boat. Those mid-bay reefs hold trout all year, but especially in the heat of the summer with a green tide. We love throwing She Dogs in chest-deep water on Drull’s Lump, Three Beacon Reef, Long Reef, Half-Moon Reef and Bird Island Reef.
In Palacios, the early morning incoming tide has been good for catches well before sunrise at spots like the Pipeline, Spanish Lake, One Island and Airport Flats. Coon Island, Half-Moon Reef and Turtle Bay have produced with light winds.
The Rockport/Port Aransas area has enjoyed good catches around Mud Island and Allyn’s Bight on soft plastics and topwaters. Live-baiters have found good trout around the jetty on shrimp and finger mullet.
August is normally a tough month to find redfish consistently in the shallows. That is, when low tides and boiling water persists.
Waders along the east end of East Matagorda Bay found redfish while wading around Brown Cedar Flats, Bird Island and Catch-All. There were some bruisers up to 32 inches caught on the west end of East Bay while drifting life shrimp.
Of course, the Surfside, Port O’Connor and Matagorda jetties hold lots of reds on mullet and large table shrimp; and, anglers in the surf found lots of slot redfish in the first gut on shrimp.
Follow Grimes’ reports on Instagram, Facebook and weekly on the Texas Insider Fishing Report on Fox Sports Southwest.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.