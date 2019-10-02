Tidehaven faces test on road
Tidehaven will face its first district challenge of the season Friday night when the Tigers travel to East Bernard to take on the Brahmas.
“They have a senior-laden team and their defense has only gave us 26 points on the season,” said Tidehaven Head Football Coach David Lucio. “We have to get first downs and we have to score against them. We have to move the chains and take our shots when we can.”
Tidehaven opened up the district season last week with a dominating 39-8 win over Danbury while East Bernard defeated Van Vleck 56-0.
When it comes to district play, East Bernard and Tidehaven are the two teams expected to be at the top of the standings when the season comes to a close.
“Most people say that Tidehaven has the only shot of beating East Bernard in our district,” Lucio said. “I would probably have to agree with that.”
Tidehaven still have five defensive starters out of their lineup right now but that is a improvement from last week.
“I am happy that we only have five players out coming into this game,” Lucio laughed.
East Bernard likes to control the game with its rushing attack. Junior Kobe Brown leads the Brahmas with 334 yards and eight touchdowns while Tanner Baggett has rushed for 242 yards and five touchdowns. Toss in Devin Chapman and his 209 yards and five touchdowns and one sees how the Brahmas like to control the game with their rushing attack.
