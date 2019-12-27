Tidehaven and Van Vleck earned their share of honors on the All-District 14-3A Division II football team as selected by the district’s coaches.
Tidehaven senior quarterback Blake Garcia earned the district’s top honor when he was named the overall MVP of the district.
Garcia completed 72-of-144 passes for 1,433 yards and 20 touchdowns this season. He also rushed for 1,003 yards and 15 touchdowns.
First-team all-district honors on offense went to Van Vleck junior running back Sam Bree, Tidehaven sophomore running back Jose Martinez, Tidehaven senior wide receiver Mason Perales, Van Vleck senior wide receiver Jalen Williams, Tidehaven senior offensive lineman Chance Riojas and Tidehaven junior offensive lineman Kyus Saha.
Bree led District 14-3A Division II with 1,082 yards this season. He also scored 15 touchdowns. Martinez rushed for 666 yards and five touchdowns. Perales led the district in receiving with 39 catches for 851 yards and 13 touchdowns. Williams was second in the district with 32 catches for 668 yards and three touchdowns.
First-team all-district defensive players included Tidehaven junior defensive end Grant Von Gontard, Tidehaven sophomore defensive tackle Jerry Johnson, Tidehaven senior inside linebacker Joey Kacer and Tidehaven defensive back Alex Hernandez.
Tidehaven senior Ben Ruiz and Van Vleck senior Jalen Williams were chosen to the first team as utility players.
Those earning a spot on the second-team offense were Tidehaven junior running back Kylan Sardinea, Tidehaven senior wide receiver Kaden Henry, Tidehaven junior wide receiver Austin Smith, Van Vleck junior wide receiver Cameron Franklin, Tidehaven sophomore center Taylor Rickaway, Van Vleck sophomore offensive lineman Garrett Chambless, Van Vleck junior offensive lineman Slade Huerta and Tidehaven junior offensive lineman Micah Coleman.
Second-team defensive players included Tidehaven junior defensive end Zach Pierce, Tidehaven sophomore inside linebacker Jose Martinez, Tidehaven senior outside linebacker Mason Perales, Van Vleck senior outside linebacker Joshua De La Rosa and Van Vleck senior defensive back Christian Ellis.
Honorable all-district honors for Tidehaven went to defensive back Jordan Mejias, offensive lineman Keagan Carrillo, fullback Joe Martinez, outside linebacker Brody Rohan and defensive tackle Tony Palamores.
Honorable all-district honors for Van Vleck went to quarterback Peyton Brown, running back and inside linebacker Garrett Ros, offensive and defensive lineman Wyatt Gobert, offensive lineman Wesley Moss, wide receiver KaDarius Woodard, wide receiver Jordan Arriaga, defensive back Bryson Blackmon, deep snapper Dalton Wicker, defensive lineman Patrick Perkins, defensive lineman, Garrett Mayfield, inside linebacker Connor Stevens and inside linebacker Ethan Arrington.
Academic all-district picks for Tidehaven included Keagan Carrillo, Call Davant, Blake Garcia, Kaden Henry, Joey Kacer, Dillon Long, Joe Martinez, Jose Martinez, Jordan Mejias, Mason Perales, Zach Pierce, Taylor Rickaway, Nick Rodriguez, Ben Ruiz, Kyus Saha, Cainen Sengsourivong, Austin Smith and Grant Von Gontard.
Academic all-district picks for Van Vleck included Bryson Blackmon, Peyton Brown, Ronnie Cathey, Garret Chambless Joshua De La Rosa, Sam Bree, Roscoe Ellis, Cameron Franklin, Dakota Furrh, Wyatt Gobert, Anthony Hudson, Slade Huerta, Ammolique Johnson, Wesley Moss, Patrick Perkins, Garrett Ros, Dalton Wicker, Jalen Williams and KaDarius Woodard.
Offensive MVP in the district went to East Bernard running back Kobe Brown. Defensive MVP went to East Bernard defensive end Cole Lee. Newcomer of the Year went to Ganado quarterback Kyle Bures-Guerrero.
