Basketball: Ladycats rally to beat Needville
The Bay City Ladycats evened their season record at 3-3 with a 41-35 victory over Needville Tuesday night.
The Ladycats trailed 17-16 at halftime, but bounced back in the second half for the win.
“We played exceptional team defense and played with a purpose,” Bay City coach David Gough said. “We took the lead back late in the third quarter and held on to pull out a hard earned victory. “
Freshman Ke’ombre Brinkley had 19 points in the victory for Bay City while sophomore Kristiana Johnson had 16 points and eight rebounds.
“Ke’ombre is a warrior on the court. She plays with a lot of passion and maturity for only being a freshman,” Gough said.
Palacios girls beat Shiner St. Paul
The Palacios Sharkettes recorded their first victory of the season as they defeated Shiner St. Paul 50-36 on Tuesday night.
“It was a tough, physical road win,” Palacios coach Aaron Wollam said. “There were 53 fouls called in the game and our kids kept their composure and kept hustling. We need to do a better job of executing our offense, but our press defense is keeping us in games.”
Palacios held a 10-4 lead after the first quarter and extended it to 24-16 had halftime. The Sharkettes outscored St. Paul 26-20 in the second half to take the victory.
Aleena Acosta led Palacios with 11 points and pulled down 13 rebounds. She also picked up six steals.
Avery Kubecka added 11 points, six rebounds and six steals. De’ja Jones was also a double-digit scorer with 10 points. Jones also had four steals.
Cyra Polk had seven points, six rebounds and five steals.
Jordan Peeples had three points and four rebounds. Olivia Filip had three points and five steals. Kylie Kolb (two points, three rebounds), Rylee Vandenbergh (one point, three rebounds) and Cara Polk (one point, four rebounds) also contributed to the victory.
Thursday, the Sharkettes went 1-1 as they started play in a tournament in Edna.
Palacios beat Bloomington 54-13. Kubecka had 13 points and six rebounds while Filip added 10 points and five boards. Cyra Polk and Kolb each had seven points. Polk picked up five steals whole Kolb had four rebounds. Jones, Cara Polk and Acosta had four points each. Cara Polk picked up four steals while Acosta grabbed eight rebounds. Jones had four rebounds.
The Sharkettes lost a close 36-35 decision to Calhoun.
Filip led Palacios with 10 points and had five steals. Peeples and Cyra Polk had seven points each. Peeples pulled down 10 rebounds while Cyra Polk had seven steals. Kubecka (four points), Jones (three points) and Cara Polk (two points) also contributed points for the Sharkettes.
Van Vleck girls lose close one to Sweeny
The Van Vleck Lady Leopards battled back from an early double-digit deficit but fell to Sweeny 40-38 Tuesday night in non-district play.
The Lady Leopards trailed 16-4 after the first quarter. In the second quarter, Trinity Fields, Jatoya Cubit, Katelyn Brown and Alexus Abbott helped the Lady Leopards find their offensive rhythm but trailed 26-14 at halftime.
Sweeny still led 36-25 in the third quarter, but Van Vleck chipped away at that lead in the fourth quarter. With the help of their defense and Fields’ seven points in the quarter, Van Vleck was able to cut Sweeny’s lead to four. Chynelle Blackmon hit a last second layup to cut Sweeny’s final margin of victory to two points.
Fields led the Lady Leps with 13 points, five rebounds, five assists and five steals. Brown followed with 11 points, three rebounds and two steals. Cubit finished with eight points and four rebounds.
The Van Vleck girls played in the Bob Ducroz Memorial Tournament in West Columbia last week where they went 2-2 and won the Bronze Bracket.
The Lady Leps defeated Tidehaven 31-13 to win their bracket. Trinity Fields contributed 13 points, five rebounds and five steals in the win over Tidehaven.
Van Vleck opened play in the Bronze Bracket with a 28-23 win over Danbury. Jatoya Cubit had seven points, nine rebounds, four assists and seven steals against Danbury.
On the first day of the tournament, Van Vleck opened with a close 41-37 loss to Boling with Katelyn Brown leading the way with eight points and a steal. Fields added seven points, four rebounds and five steals. Van Vleck went on to fall to Stafford 39-15 on the first day of the tournament. Cubit contributed eight points, six rebounds and a steal.
The Lady Leps will play home Tuesday against Needville.
Blackcats fall to
Victoria East
In a road matchup Tuesday night, the Bay City Blackcats lost to Victoria East 34-29 in a low-scoring affair.
“We played hard for the most part. We missed some close-range shots and could not finish around the rim on many occasions,” Bay City coach Larry Butler said. “Victoria East was a very good team that presented a lot of problems for us on offense. They were aggressive and made it hard to get some good looks. Our defense was really good. We made things difficult for Victoria East to drive to the basket. They had to work for everything they got. ”
Marcus Edwards had seven points to lead Bay City scorers. Marquis Edwards added six points while Rodney Mitchell had four points.
Ky’Adrian Green led the Blackcats with four rebounds. Mitchell, Ke’Vaughn Gaskin and Marquis Edwards had three rebounds each. Konnor Greene had three steals.
The Blackcats were scheduled to play Edna Friday. They play at Willowridge Monday.
Van Vleck boys get
last-second win
The Van Vleck Leopards opened their season Nov. 15. With a 51-50 victory over Victoria East.
“The players worked extremely hard to accomplish putting together an entire game in four days. During that week they showed commitment in what we wanted to achieve,” Van Vleck boys’ coach Jhoilinn Cole said. “Getting our first win of the season against a 5A team built high confidence in what we can achieve during the year.”
With the game tied 50-50, Christian Ellis hit a free throw with .25 seconds left in the game for the winning margin. Ellis also hit two free throws with 35 seconds left in the game.
Ellis finished the game with 24 points, 10 rebounds, seven assists and three steals.
Cameron Franklin followed with 11 points, two rebounds, an assist and three steals.
Jalen Williams added 10 points while Brysen Blackmon had four. Patrick Perkins finished with two points. Williams also had five rebounds, two assists and four steals.
The Leopards will play Coldspring-Oakhurst on Tuesday.
O.H. Herman 8th Grade Girls pick up wins
The O.H. Herman 8th grade girls’ basketball teams picked up some wins in their most recent games.
On Nov. 14, the Kittens’ 8th grade B team lost to Danbury 23-14. The B team had contributions from Tautm Moore, Kayla Martinez and Leigha Melchor. Andrea Perez, Moore and Martinez played good pressure defense against Danbury. Melchor, Grace Gibbens, Lindsay Jimenez, Martinez, and Michelle Merelez were our top scorers. Gibbens and Perez had some steals and Elayna Estraca and Gibbens made great plays off rebounds.
The eighth grade A team fell to Danbury 26-18 on Nov. 14. Top scorers were Jaila Wilson, Tia Fields, Kymora Williams and Alyssa Huggins. Emilee Schnieder made some good passes while Wilson and Olivia Britton made great steals.
Top rebounders were Huggins, Celeste Gutowski, Wilson and Jesslynn Morales. Wilson, Huggins and Morales had some great blocks.
On Nov. 16, the eighth grade A team went to Ganado to compete in their first tournament of the year where they took first place by defeating Louise 62-9 in the championship game.
They opened play with a 45-5 win over Ganado. Top shooters were Fields, Britton, Wilson, and Huggins. Tarah Britton and Schneider made excellent passes and blocks as did Williams, Huggins, and Fields. Wilson and Olivia Bitton made some great steals.
The Kittens then defeated Palacios in their second game 44-17. Top shooters were Wilson, Fields, Huggins, Schneider, Olivia Britton, and Williams. Nice blocks from Wilson and Morales and steals from: Wilson, Schneider, Fields, Morales and Tarah Britton.
O.H. Herman boys take on Danbury
The O.H. Herman Middle School seventh and eighth grade boys’ basketball teams faced off against Danbury last week.
The seventh grade B team lost 20-14. Eli Munoz had eight points for Herman while Colton McKnight had three points. Daniel Castillo and Chris Pustejovsky had several steals in the game while Antwon Johnson and John Smith had several rebounds.
The seventh grade A team beat their Danbury counterpart 39-8. Corey Austin led O.H. Herman with 18 points. Micah Burks followed with 14 points and several rebounds. Wade Hutson had a field goal and a free throw. Daiten Garza and Zach Cadenas had two points each. Jonathan Garza, J.T. Corenfield and Logan Carter played well defensively for the A team.
The eighth-grade boys’ B team lost to Danbury 24-9. Christopher Hernandez had four points while Aidan Woods had five points. Peyton Huerta had several rebounds in the game while Ridge Huerta, Austin Campbell and Rashawn Johnson had some assists in the contest.
The eighth-grade A team lost to its Danbury counterpart 35-24. In the first quarter, the A team had a 10-8 lead after the first quarter. Charlie Hill scored six points while Da’Mian Matchett and Kaden Garza had two points each. In the second quarter, Steven Constancio and Garza scored two points each for O.H. Herman. O.H. Herman scored just 10 points in the second half. Garza had four points in the third quarter. Kealin Callis scored two points in the third quarter while Garza and Matchett had two points each in the fourth quarter.
