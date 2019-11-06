Palacios looks to solidify playoff seed
With their ticket to the playoffs secured, the Palacios Sharks will be looking close out the regular season on a three-game winning streak as they travel to Hitchcock Friday for their final District 13-3A Division I game of the season.
The Sharks (7-2, 3-1) clinched a playoff berth with a 48-14 victory over Hempstead last Friday night in their final home game of the season. Palacios stands in the second place in the district standings heading into the regular-season finale.
“This is the first time in 55 years that Palacios has been in the playoffs in back-to-back years,” Palacios coach Chad Graves said. “The kids and our community are really on a high right now.”
Palacios will be looking to solidify its second-place position with a victory over Hitchcock Friday. The Bulldogs are coming off a 14-7 win over Boling last Friday night.
“They are fast at the skill positions and are big up front,” Graves said. “We want to solidify our spot as the second seed. The key for us is to take care of the football, play fast and play tough and match their intensity.”
The Sharks are coming off a game where they compiled 466 yards of total offense against Hempstead.
“I thought our kids showed up and played one of their best games of the season,” Graves said.
He said the Sharks had a good week of preparation leading up the game against Hempstead and it showed on the field.
Quarterback Anthony White completed 18-of-28 passes for 245 yards and a touchdown. White also had 34 yards and a touchdown on the ground.
Junior Gary Haynes compiled 191 yards of total offense for Palacios. He rushed or 158 yards and four touchdowns. He also had three receptions for 33 yards and a score.
Senior Jacob Guerrero was the leading receiver for Palacios against Hempstead. He had eight catches for 120 yards. Camron Polk (4-54), Sean Vickers (2-30) and Keegan Garcia (1-8) also had receptions in the win over Hempstead.
Junior Miguel Sanchez rushed for 29 yards and a touchdown for Palacios.
Defensively for the Sharks, junior Eric Alvarez had 12 tackles against Hempstead. Kade and Micah Sanchez had nine tackles each while Simon Cano had seven tackles. Gabriel Gonzalez and Xavier Perez each had five tackles. Perez also had quarterback sack. Polk had an interception while Keegan Garcia forced a fumble that was recovered by Sean Vickers.
