Blackcats win consolation title in Bay City Classic

Tough competition in their own Bay City Classic Tournament left the Blackcats playing for fifth place Saturday.
They finished off play in the tournament with a 66-47 victory over Santa Fe in the consolation championship game.
Coming off a cold-shooting game against Harlingen South earlier in the day, the Blackcats heated up offensively against Santa Fe and cruised to victory.
“We shot the ball well. I wish we could have shot the ball like this against Harlingen South,” Bay City Coach Larry Butler said. “I thought we played well. I thought defensively we did some good things. We did stop them and challenged their shots a little bit.”
Marcus Edwards had 17 points in the contest to lead the Blackcats in scoring. Ke’Vaughn Gaskin added 16 points while Marquis Edwards had 15 points.
Ky’Adrian Green was big on the boards against Santa Fe. He had 12 rebounds at halftime and over 20 for the game. Green also put in 12 points.
“He is the consummate battler out there. He battles his tail off. He goes after every rebound,” Butler said. “He is basically the guy we rely on so much when it comes to rebounding.”
Konnor Greene added six points for the Blackcats.
In the first quarter, Gaskin scored six of Bay City’s 12 points as the Blackcats took a 12-9 lead.
The Blackcats really got rolling in the second quarter. They went on an 11-2 run to close the quarter and took a 31-17 lead into the locker room at halftime. Gaskin had five points during that run while Marcus and Marquis Edwards had three points each.
In the third quarter, the Blackcats upped their lead to as much as 24 points. They started the quarter on a 14-4 run to take a 45-21 lead midway through the quarter. Marcus Edwards had seven points during the run while Marcus Edwards had five.
“It was a good way to end the tournament,” Butler said. “We were 2-2 in the tournament and we played some really good teams. We did not have an easy game.”
Here is a look at the rest of the games the Blackcats played in the tournament:
Harlingen South 45,
Bay City 37
Defensive intensity didn’t translate into points for the Blackcats as they fell to Harlingen South in their third game of the tournament Saturday.
The loss moved them into the consolation championship later that day.
The Cats limited Harlingen South to just 19 points in the second half but could get shots to fall on the offensive end of the floor. They finished with just 16 points in the final two quarters.
After hitting 10 shots from beyond the 3-point line against Sam Rayburn in their previous game, the Blackcats could only hit one against Harlingen South.
“We struggled with scoring from the outside,” Butler said. “Our 3-point shots were just not falling. We hit one the whole game. I thought we did a good job on them. I thought if we held them in the 40s, we’d win the game. I didn’t count on that we would struggle from the outside.”
Bay City trailed 26-21 at halftime but rallied to take the lead three different times in the third quarter. The Cats went on a 6-0 run to start the second half to take a 27-26 lead with 4:20 left in the third quarter. Ray Bibbins, Marquis Edwards and Ky’Adrian Green scored baskets during that run.
Ke’Vaughn Gaskin hit a basket with 3:01 left in the third to put Bay City up 28-27 and Marcus Edwards hit a basket with 48 seconds left in the period for a 31-30 Bay City lead.
Harlingen South closed the quarter on a 5-0 run to give them a four-point lead heading into the fourth quarter.
Bay City cut the Harlingen South lead to two in the fourth quarter but couldn’t get any closer.
Marquis Edwards finished with 12 points for the Blackcats. Green had eight points. Ray Bibbins had six points. Gaskin finished with five points. Marcus Edwards had four points and Quinton Sims had two.
Ryan Fechner had 16 points for Harlingen South. Alex Rodriguez finished with eight points.
Sam Rayburn 77,
Bay City 67
In their second game of the tournament Friday, the Blackcats had a hard time stopping the Rayburn duo of Jalen White and Je’lin Samuels.
The two players combined to scored three-quarters of the Texans’ points.
White finished with 31 points while Samuels finished with 24.
The Blackcats trailed 39-28 at halftime but made a run toward the end of the third quarter. They closed the quarter on an 8-2 run to get within six points, 53-47. Marcus Edwards had five points during the run, including a 3-pointer. Gaskin added a 3-pointer as well.
A basket by Marcus Edwards to start the fourth quarter cut the Rayburn lead to 53-49. White scored five straight points, including a 3-pointer, to push the Texans’ lead back to nine.
A barrage of 3-pointers by Gaskin kept the Blackcats close. He hit three straight 3s to get the Blackcats back to within four points at 64-60. The Blackcats were unable to get any closer.
Gaskin finished the game with 27 points, including seven 3-pointers. Marcus Edwards had 19 points for the Blackcats, including a pair of 3-pointers. Marquis Edwards added 15 points. Ky’Adrian Green had six points for Bay City.
Harrison Black added 16 points for the Texans.
