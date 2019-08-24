Area teams prepare for start of season
With the final scrimmage in the books, area football squads are now in full-blown preparation for the start of the 2019 football season.
Bay City will open its 2019 season at home at Memorial Stadium against Cuero.
For Bay City Head Football Coach Pat Matthews, this season could be vastly different from last year’s when the Blackcats struggled to finish contests.
“It was a lot of change and a lot of moving parts for us,” Matthews said. “This year has been totally different as we have had time to prepare our kids. We know the kids and the kids know us and they know what our expectations are for them.”
Matthews knows as long as his Blackcats bring the effort on the practice field, his coaching staff can do the rest to get them ready for the season ahead.
Tidehaven will host Refugio in the season opener next Friday and will show off its brand new turf field at the same time. The Tigers are state ranked but so is Refugio so this contest might turn out to be quite the battle.
Tidehaven Head Football Coach David Lucio has liked what he has seen from his Tigers in the early going this year and used the scrimmages as a way for the team to compete against someone other than their own teammates.
“We just want to see the kids compete,” Lucio said of the first scrimmage. “We want to see who is going to go hard and leave it out there on the field. We also have some battles on the offensive line that we want to see who is going to step up and win the battles up there.”
Palacios finished off its scrimmage season Aug. 22 and now will travel to take on Skidmore-Tynan in the season-opener.
Palacios Head Football Coach Chad Graves believes his program is ready to take the next step in its progressive growth after qualifying for the playoffs last year.
Graves took over the Palacios football position in February of 2017 and had to quickly get his offensive scheme in place for the Sharks last year.
“I am not too concerned about the score but I want to see how we are competing,” Graves said. “I want to see how physical that we are. We want to be the most physical team on the field on both sides of the ball. We want to get after it and mix it up. We want to see how we will all fit together and play fundamentally sound football and I want to see them get after it.”
Van Vleck will open its 2019 season against Boling Friday, Aug. 30.
Van Vleck Head Football Coach Robert Blackmon believes the Leopards are more than ready for the season that lies ahead of them. While he knows the team is young this year, that will be acceptable as an excuse when the team takes to the field.
“I wanted to see how the kids reacted to a scrimmage,” Blackmon said. “It is still a learning process for a lot of them because we have quite a few guys in new positions this year. We saw how they responded and I just wanted to see them compete and see where we were as a team.”
He said the scrimmage was not about who won the scrimmage but just a chance to see how his team competed as many of these players saw their first action at the varsity level during the scrimmage.
“We need to see where the team was at,” Blackmon said. “We wanted to see if we won that battle or lost it and then work on it.”
