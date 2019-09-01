Blackcats battle but fall to Cuero 28-15
Cuero gave Bay City a first-hand look at why the Gobblers are the defending state champions as Cuero ran out to a 16-7 lead at the half and then cruised to a 28-15 victory in the season opener at Memorial Stadium.
Cuero dominated the clock in the first half as Bay City was able to run off only five offensive plays in the first half. But in the early going, it was Bay City’s defense that rose up and stopped Cuero on its initial drive and forced the Gobblers to punt the ball back over to Bay City.
Starting from its own 14, Bay City quarterback senior Carlos Lara ran off for a gain down to the Bay City 27 and a first down on the first play from scrimmage. But two straight Bay City penalties slowed the drive and when Lara’s third-down pass fell incomplete, the Blackcats were forced to punt the ball back over to Cuero.
The Gobblers started from its own 44 with 6:39 left in the first quarter and quickly started to get its ball-controlling offense in motion. Three straight runs by Cavan Smith moved the ball down to the Bay City 25. Facing a third-and-five call from the Bay City 20, quarterback JD Notaro broke off a nice run for a first down to the Bay City 9.
Two straight carries by Jackson Hardwick moved the ball to the Bay City three before Hardwick finished off the drive by busting into the end zone from a yard out for an 8-0 lead with 18 seconds left in the first quarter.
But if anybody believed that Bay City was going to lie down for the defending state champs, they were sadly mistaken on the ensuing kickoff.
Bay City’s Davieyon Curtis gathered in the kickoff and found an opening in the middle of the Cuero special teams and didn’t stop running until he reached the end zone.
With the PAT by junior Declan O’Neal, Bay City cut the lead to 8-7 with four seconds left in the first quarter.
Cuero received the ball on the ensuing kickoff at its own 25 and again the ball-controlling and time consuming drive moved the ball down the field. Behind the running Notaro and Smith, the Gobblers found holes in the Bay City defense.
A key pass from Notaro to Cooper Bishop gave the Gobblers a first down at the Bay City 33 and kept the drive alive. Notaro then carried the ball to the Bay City 17 and Smith did the scoring honors by scoring from 14 yards out to give Cuero a 16-7 lead with 6:02 left in the second quarter.
Bay City started its ensuing drive at its own 36 and the drive looked promising when Rodney Mitchell broke off a nice-looking run down the right sideline.
Mitchell was running hard when Cuero caused the senior back to cough up the ball and the Gobblers recovered it at its own 46-yard line.
Again, Bay City’s defense was forced onto the field but this time the Blackcats had what it took to stop the Gobblers scoring threat.
The drive reached the Bay City seven-yard line but when a Notaro pass fell incomplete, the Gobblers were forced to attempt a 24-yard field goal. The attempt sailed wide right and Cuero held a 16-7 lead at the halftime break.
Both teams traded drives that resulted in punts before Cuero was able to light up the scoreboard once again late in the third quarter.
This time, Cuero was able to capitalize on a blocked punt after the Blackcats went threeand-out on a drive. The Gobblers took over at the Bay City 16 with 4:47 left in the third quarter.
The drive appeared to stall out when Notaro was stopped short of the first down but a roughing penalty on Bay City gave Cuero a first down at the Bay City seven. After Hardwick carried the ball down to the oneyard line, the junior back finished off the drive by busting in from a yard out.
The score gave Cuero a 22-7 lead with 2:11 left in the third quarter.
Things got a little bit worse for Bay City on the ensuing kickoff when the Blackcats fumbled the ball back over to Cuero at the Bay City 42-yard line.
The Gobblers felt the knockout punch and quickly moved the ball down the field and when Hardwick busted into the end zone form five yards out, the Gobblers held a 28-7 lead over Bay City with 3:40 left in the contest.
Bay City showed a bit of its mettle when the Blackcats were able to added a final score on the night in spectacular fashion.
Lara found a hole in the Cuero defense and rambled in from 50 yards out and with a two-point conversion run by Lara, cut the Gobbler lead to 28-15 with 2:22 left in the game.
