Consistency lacking for Blackcats
Wildcats run past Bay City
After a slow start by both squads, Gregory-Portland found its offense in the second quarter while Bay City continued to struggle to get its offense in gear as the Wildcats rolled to a relatively easy 37-0 victory over the Blackcats at Memorial Stadium Friday, Sept. 13.
With a full moon on Friday the 13th, both teams looked rather snake-bit in the early going as traded three and outs as both defenses flexed their muscles.
It was Bay City that first looked a team that was ready to get on the scoreboard first. Starting from its own 25-yard line, Bay City used the running of Avery Smith to get the ball down to the Blackcat 42-yard line. Faced with a fourth-and-three call from the Gregory-Portland 46, Smith set up in the Wildcat formation and ran for a first down at the Wildcat 41-yard line.
The drive again appeared to stall as Bay City misfired on two straight passes but quarterback Adarrius Courtland found a receiver for a nice gain and a first down at the Portland 28-yard line.
But on the very next play, Bay City misfired again as Courtland was intercepted by a Portland defender to stop the drive and give the Wildcats the ball at its own 25-yard line.
The nice drive by Bay City appeared to wake up the Gregory-Portland offense as the Wildcats reeled off a five play drive which was culminated by a 58-yard touchdown pass by Jeremy Barker to Jude Wiggins for a 7-0 lead with 10:17 left in the second quarter.
Bay City appeared ready to respond as the Blackcats returned the ensuing kickoff down to the Portland 43-yard line. But just as soon as it started, the drive ended.
Bay City was able to reach the Wildcat 36 but had to turn over the drive on downs when a fourth-down pass from Courtland fell incomplete.
Again, Gregory-Portland took over and again the Wildcats drove the ball right down the field to light up the scoreboard once again.
The Wildcats have an offense that lives by the pass but on this drive, Gregory-Portland used its ground attack to move the ball down the field. Portland’s Joe Sauceda finished off the drive by busting in from a yard out to give the Wildcats a 14-0 lead with 6:52 left in the second quarter.
Bay City’s offense showed signs of life on its next drive and started to move the ball but once again a promising drive fell short of the end zone. Bay City moved the ball into Gregory-Portland’s territory but couldn’t get that one break to keep the drive going and again had to punt the ball back over to the Wildcats’ now potent offense.
Gregory-Portland needed just two plays to light up the scoreboard once again. This time, Sauceda did the scoring honors by finding an opening in the Bay City defense and rambling in from 55 yards out to give the Wildcats a commanding 21-0 lead at the halftime break.
At the half, Bay City had managed only five first downs while rushing 17 times for 77 yards as Smith was pacing the offensive attack for the Blackcats with 56 yards on eight carries.
Gregory-Portland came out quickly in the third quarter and padded their lead when Nathan Bowden hit a 32-yard field goal after converting a Blackcat turnover into three points and a 24-0 lead with 8:19 left in the third quarter.
After another Bay City turnover, Gregory-Portland moved down the field and Dustin Madsen finished off the drive by scoring from five yards out and a 30-0 lead over the Blackcats.
Even when it appeared that Gregory-Portland had handed Bay City a golden scoring opportunity, the Blackcats’ string of bad luck on this Friday the 13th continued again.
A bad snap over the head of Portland’s Barker head and Bay City recovered the ball at the Wildcat 14-yard line. On the first play from scrimmage, Bay City’s Carlos Lara reeled off a nice run down to the Wildcat 4 for a first and goal for the Blackcats.
Two straight plays gained nothing for Bay City before a final mistake blew the drive completely away for Bay City. A fumble by Bay City was kicked around until Gregory-Portland’s Joshua Delgado scooped up the loose ball and rambled 87 yards for a touchdown and a 37-0 lead with 1:41 left in the third quarter.
Bay City showed some heart in their fight as the Blackcats were able to mount a drive late in the fourth quarter to get on the scoreboard. Behind the running of quarterback Lara and senior back Isaac Tilotta, the Blackcats were able to pierce openings in the Wildcat defense.
(0) comments
