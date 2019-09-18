Ganado stands in Palacios’ way of 4-0 start
Just like last year, Palacios has started the football season with a sterling 3-0 start to the season and again heads into this week’s matchup with Ganado looking to keep their momentum going as district looms ahead.
“They are preparing the right way and working hard in practice. They are being coachable and they show up on Friday nights ready to play,” said Palacios Head Football Coach Chad Graves.
This past Friday, Palacios rallied in the second half to put away Tidehaven and secure a rivalry win over the Tigers for the second year in a row.
“We tried stay even keel during a game against Tidehaven. We just had to settle down and make sure we played the best game that we could,” Graves said.
This week, Palacios take on Ganado and like last year, the Sharks entered the game after an emotional win over the Tigers and then were upset by Ganado to hand Palacios their first loss of last year.
This year, Ganado enters the contest also 3-0 and appears to be a even bigger threat to Palacios this week.
“They are 3-0 and have only allowed 12 points defensively this year so far. They are going to get after us and we have to go to their place and it’s their homecoming game and I think they will be ready to play against us,” Graves said.
Graves said a key to the game will be to win the turnover battle.
“We have to eliminate our mistakes and if we can do that, then I think we will have a chance to go up there and get a win. If we don’t, then it will be a long night for us,” Graves said.
Palacios has been rather strong offensively this year and now faces a Ganado defense that has been quite potent as well.
“We have been working all week trying to figure out how to move the ball on these guys. They have some big guys up front and a lot of speed behind them. They are very fast and aggressive to the football. We will have to do some things to slow them down a bit and push the tempo offensively,” Graves said.
