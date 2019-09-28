Columbia turns back Bay City
Coming into Friday’s district opener with West Columbia, Bay City was searching for its first win on the season and a good start to the district season.
The Roughnecks had other plans on this night as Columbia ran out to a 23-6 halftime lead en route to a 50-6 win over Bay City. Columbia moves to 1-0 in district while Bay City falls to 0-1 in district action.
Columbia started the scoring off early in the first quarter when the quarterback Camron Ward hit William Carlson for a nice gain down to the Bay City 25. Two plays later, Jordan Woodard scampered in from 25 yards out to give Columbia a 7-0 lead over Bay City.
Bay City came right back and the Blackcat offense showed some life on the ensuing drive. A couple of personal foul penalties aided the drive for Bay City, the second one giving the Blackcats a first down at the Columbia 25-yard line.
Three straight runs by quarterback Carlos Lara moved the ball to the Columbia 13 but as Bay City Head Football Coach Pat Matthews said prior to the game, “we always seem to shoot ourselves in the foot on offense.”
Lara was sacked on the next play back to the Columbia 19 and a penalty on Bay City moved the ball back to the Columbia 24. Lara hit Ray Bibbins for a gain down to the Columbia 15 but Bay City misfired on a field goal attempt and the drive yielded no points for the Blackcats.
Columbia took over and quickly used its talented rushing attack to move down the field. Runs by Luke Arias and Jamaurion Woodard moved the ball down the Bay City 43. Bay City’s defense rose up and stopped the drive but a penalty on the Blackcats on the punt gave Columbia new life with a fourth-and-four call from the Bay City 38.
Ward did the damage from there as the senior quarterback found Woodard for a 43-yard touchdown connection and a 14-0 lead over Bay City.
Bay City created its only scoring drive on the night after Rodney Mitchell blocked a Columbia punt to give the Blackcats a first down at the Columbia 35-yard line with 6:04 left in the second quarter.
Two straight bullish runs by Mitchell moved the ball down to the Columbia 10-yard line. Two straight incomplete passes from Lara left Bay City with a fourth-and-three call but this time the Blackcats had the right answer for the call.
Davieyon Curtis took a handoff and scampered in from 10 yards out to cut the Columbia lead to 10-6 late in the second quarter.
Columbia responded to the Bay City score with another one of its own.
By now, the Roughnecks had their offense in strong gear and Columbia moved the ball right down the field once again. This time, Arias did the scoring honors with an eight-yard scoring scamper and a 21-6 lead with 2:27 left in the second quarter.
Bay City took over on its ensuing drive looking to add points to the score. But in the end, Bay City ended up putting points on the board for Columbia instead.
After the Blackcats drive ended up in a punt attempt, Bay City made another mistake that cost the Blackcats. A bad snap sailed over the head of Bay City’s punter and ended up giving Columbia two points on a safety and a 23-6 lead with 1:03 left in the second quarter.
In the second half, Columbia came out firing away at the scoreboard once again. The Roughnecks reeled off a nineplay drive and Ward finished off the drive by scoring from a yard out and a 30-6 lead with 9:28 left in the third quarter.
Columbia added three more scores in the second half to finish out the scoring while Bay City managed to move the ball but failed to add any more points to the board.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.