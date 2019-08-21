Leopards strong against Lions
The Van Vleck football program is looking to restock its roster this year after losing 17 players to graduation last year.
Van Vleck lost several key components to its squad but head football coach Robert Blackmon believes his team will be ready to defend its district title this year.
“The last two weeks of practice have been good. We are ahead of where we were last year and I think the team is headed in the right direction,” Blackmon said.
Last Friday, Van Vleck scrimmaged St. John’s XXIII and Blackmon said he came away with a good feeling of how his Leopards performed.
“I wanted to see how the kids reacted to a scrimmage,” Blackmon said. “It is still a learning process for a lot of them because we have quite a few guys in new positions this year. We saw how they responded and I just wanted to see them compete and see where we were as a team.”
He said the scrimmage was not about who won the scrimmage but just a chance to see how his team competed as many of these players saw their first action at the varsity level during the scrimmage.
“We need to see where the team was at,” Blackmon said. “We wanted to see if we won that battle or lost it and then work on it.”
Van Vleck will next scrimmage Edna Thursday, Aug. 22 at home in preparation for the season opener Friday, Aug. 30 against Boling at home.
