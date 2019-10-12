Late score sends Fulshear past ‘Cats
Fulshear was able to score a fourth-quarter touchdown and then held off two Bay City drives to claim a 21-14 win over Bay City in a battle of winless district teams Thursday night at Traylor Stadium in Rosenberg.
After Bay City went three-and-out on the first drive of the second half, Fulshear took over at the midfield stripe after a nice punt return. In the first half, Fulshear used its passing attack to move the ball but on the first drive of the second half, the Chargers turned to its rushing attack to get the ball down the field.
Behind the running of Jackson Edge and Tosin Ogunlana moved the ball down the field against Bay City. Ogunlana finished off the drive by busting in from a yard out to give the Chargers a 14-7 lead with 4:35 left in the third quarter.
Bay City appeared ready to respond to the Fulshear score with a nice drive on the ensuing kickoff. Bay City took over at the Fulshear 47 and quickly started to move the ball down the field behind a couple of key passes from quarterback Carlos Lara to Ray Bibbins and Seth Dickerson.
But the drive ended on a costly Bay City fumble that Fulshear recovered at the Fulshear 12 to stop the drive.
Coming into this contest, Bay City Head Football Coach Pat Matthews talked about how pleased he was to see his team responded to adversity during the Needville contest.
ß∂With Fulshear assuming the lead, Bay City came right back and had an answer for the turnover.
Fulshear’s Edge was intercepted by Bay City’s Marcus Edwards and the senior returned it all the way to the Fulshear seven-yard line. Lara carried it to the Fulshear three and a carry by Rodney Mitchell moved the ball to the two-yard line.
Lara capped off the drive by scoring from two yards out as Bay City tied the game at 14-all with 10:36 left in the fourth quarter of the contest.
But Fulshear came right back and answered Bay City’s score with one of its own.
Starting from its own 28, Fulshear needed just three plays to get down the field. The big play on the drive came on a 58-yard scamper by Ogunlana down to the Bay City 2. On the next play, Ogunlana scored to give the Chargers a 21-14 lead over Bay City with 9:30 left in the fourth quarter.
Bay City took over at the Fulshear 48 after a missed onside kick by the Chargers. Bay City took advantage of the great field position and quickly moved down the field.
A nice pass connection from Lara to Mitchell moved the ball down the Fulshear 26 to keep the drive moving. Another key passing connection from Lara to Bibbins gave Bay City a first down at the Fulshear 13.
The drive stalled at the Fulshear 9 and Bay City faced a fourth and five call late in the fourth quarter. But Bay City was unable to convert the fourth down and turned the ball over on downs with 5:09 left in the fourth quarter.
Now all Fulshear was looking to do was run the clock and faced a third-and-five call from its own 14 with the game on the line. But Fulshear misfired on a pass attempt and the Chargers had to punt the ball back to Bay City as the Blackcats took over at the Fulshear 45 with 3:25 left in the fourth quarter.
Bay City was able to convert one first down on the drive but a fourth-down pass fell incomplete to hand the ball back over to the Chargers at its own 28-yard line.
Fulshear was able to convert a first down on the final drive to run out the clock.
Fulshear got on the board first when the Chargers took the opening kickoff and drove 52 yards on seven plays. The Chargers received the ball at its own 48 after a misfire on the kickoff by Bay City. The big play on the drive came when quarterback Jackson Edge connected Zachary Coady for a 32-yard gain down to the Bay City 19-yard line.
The drive appeared to stall out but a pass by Edge into the end zone drew a pass interference penalty against Bay City to give the Chargers a first down at the Bay City eight-yard line.
Two runs later by Tosin Ogunlana and the Chargers were on the board with a seven-yard touchdown run for a 7-0 with 8:51 left in the first quarter.
Bay City came right back and answered the opening score with one of its own on the ensuing kickoff. Starting from its own 30, Bay City used its refined running game to move right down the field against Fulshear. Behind the hard running of senior Rodney Mitchell, Bay City was able to break into Fulshear’s territory.
Facing a third-and-six call from the Fulshear 25, a pass by Carlos Lara drew pass interference penalties against Fulshear to give the Blackcats a first down at the Fulshear 14-yard line.
After Bay City moved the ball down to the Fulshear 10, Mitchell carried the ball down to the Fulshear three on a hard carry. On the next play, Mitchell scored from three yards out to knot the game at 7-all with 3:25 left in the first quarter of play.
Both teams had nice drives in the second quarter that could have resulted in points but both times the drives ended in fumble turnovers.
Bay City drove down the field early in the second quarter behind the running of Mitchell and Lara. The drive reached the Fulshear 23 before it stalled out and ended on a turnover that gave the Chargers the ball at the its own 18-yard line.
Fulshear had a promising drive of its own late in the second quarter but like Bay City’s, it end on a turnover deep inside their opponent’s territory.
Still as the second quarter was coming to a close, Bay City was able to get another scoring opportunity with a drive that reached the Fulshear 21.
Declan O’Neal attempted a 38-yard field goal that sailed just right and the two teams went into the halftime break tied at 7-all.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.