Bay City to close out season with El Campo
Bay City will close out its 2019 football season this Friday night when the Blackcats host old rival El Campo in the final district game of the season.
The Blackcats are coming off a loss to Sealy in which Bay City Head Football Coach Pat Matthews realizes the team failed to get going offensively against the Tigers.
“We found our offensive groove too late against Sealy,” Matthews said. “Defensively, we set the tone early by gaining two defensive stops early but by the time we found ourselves offensively, it was too little, too late but the kids are still battling trying to get that win.”
This Friday, Bay City will take on El Campo in the 100th consecutive meeting of the two teams and the 116th overall meeting.
“It is a rivalry that I am blessed to be a part of,” Matthews said. “Last year, we were able to break their 13 game winning streak over us. We have our motivation of coming into this game and try to win this 100th consecutive meeting of the two teams. We are excited for the challenge.”
While Bay City is still searching for that first win of the season, El Campo is looking to keep pace in the district and a playoff berth.
As Matthews reflects back on this trying season, the second-year Bay City coach knows his Blackcats have prepared correctly for the season but bad breaks kept the team from advancing to its goal for the year.
“As far as preparation, I think we have done everything that we could have possibly done this year especially the kids,” Matthews said. “I think they bought in and gave a lot of their time and I thought they made huge strides. I think there were a number of factors during the course of this season that none of us saw coming.”
Early injuries played a big part in Bay City’s issues from the beginning of the season.
“We had injuries every early in the season that kept us from playing at 100 percent of our players,” Matthews said. “We had to rely on a lot of our youth and players that hadn’t seen a lot of playing time.”
Matthews also pointed out that this district has teams that are all playing at the top of their levels this year.
“Our district opponents are good football teams,” Matthews said. “Some of them are ranked in the top 25 in the area. I just think the kids are doing a great job are coming in every week and staying focused and continuing to believe in each other and wanting to finish the season the right way.
“Football is about wins and losses and has a lot of similarities in life,” Matthews said. “Sometimes you work hard and receive more than what you put into it and sometimes that doesn’t happen but you have to preserve to continue to fight through it and be positive. There are time that we don’t feel that we are winless on the season just because you see a team that comes to practice and enjoys being around each other.”
But when this season is done, Matthews said he is very proud of this year’s team and what they accomplished during the course of the season.
“When you are winless, there are lot of players that decide they don’t want to come to practice anymore,” Matthews said. “In today’s society, you see that a lot in that you are not a winning team, you jump off the boat and find something else to do. This team has that resolve to continue to come out every week and fight with us and fight for each other, there is something to say about that. Just having them continue to come to practice is almost a victory in itself for us.
“I have watched these kids put in the hard work and put in the countless hours and show up in the mornings when they didn’t want to and then to have them be judged on just 48 minutes every week just is not right,” Matthews said. “I tip my hat to these young men on the season they have had and the work they put into this year.”
