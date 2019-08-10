Kile ready to build new tradition at Van Vleck
Looking to build on last year’s playoff-berth, new Lady Leopards Head Volleyball Coach Amy Kile is bringing a new level of expectation to the court and hearts of the girls in the program. With practice underway and a strong showing against Bay City in a scrimmage last week; the volleyball season is ready to fire out of the starting blocks.
“I am looking forward to bringing some stability to these girls by building a program that creates tradition,” said Kile.
Van Vleck will lean on senior leadership to help send the program into the next phase of being a contender.
“We have a good group of returning varsity players and honestly they will provide a huge boost to the rest of the program in the way they buy in and lead by example. They not only work well with one another but they also communicate that importance to the underclassmen that look up to them,” Kile said.
Returning seniors Alison Carrion and Madilyn Koliba will be two big factors of leadership with Carrion being a returning All-District performer and a three-year letterman. Other seniors Chynelle Blackmon and Sydney Lawhon will provide power and defense respectively.
“I really believe we can be competitive and I think the girls are on board with that belief. We are going to need a few underclassmen to step up and feel the gap but I know they are up for the challenge. My job is going to be letting them see their potential and putting them in the right place to maximize it,” Kile said.
Van Vleck will need big contributions from Michaela Bormes,Trista Martinez, Trinity Fields and others to reach the goals of finishing in the top half of district and moving further in the playoffs. Kile is a former Van Vleck Lady Leopard herself graduating top of her class in 2008. She graduated with her bachelors from Sam Houston State University in 2014 and earned her Masters in Education in 2017.
