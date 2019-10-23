Tigers rest injuries on bye
After getting the bye week to get a bit healthier, the Tidehaven Tigers are not ready for the stretch run of the season ahead.
Tidehaven enters Friday’s road contest with Schulenburg in a virtual tie for second place in District 14-3A standings.
Schulenburg moved to 3-1 last Friday with a 49-34 win over Van Vleck while Ganado and Tidehaven are sitting at 2-1 in the district standings.
For the Tigers, the bye week comes at a good time for Lucio and his team. With injuries playing havoc on both sides of the ball, Tidehaven can use this off week to get players a big more healthy for the stretch run ahead of them.
“We are going to work overall on fundamental type of things during this week,” Lucio said. “Sometimes we will go harder on this off week then we do during the regular season.”
Lucio took time this week to just get his Tigers healthy and ready for the rest of the season ahead of them. This week, the team started to take a close look at Schulenburg.
Behind the play of senior quarterback Blake Garcia, senior wide receiver Mason Perales and Ben Ruiz, the Tigers have been able to mount a strong offensive attack. Where the Tiger are hurting is on the defensive side of the ball where Tidehaven has yet to play all of its linebacking corps in one contest this season.
Injuries have wrecked havoc with Tidehaven on the defensive side of the ball and Lucio is hoping to get some of those key players back for the stretch run of the season ahead.
