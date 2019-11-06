Bay City places sixth at swim meet
The Bay City swim team competed in the Alief Freshman-Sophomore Invitational Saturday.
The Bay City boys were sixth out of 15 schools competing in the meet. The Bay City girls did not score.
“For many of our kids, this was the first swim meet of their lives. I think we competed very well and am especially pleased with our relays,” Bay City swim coach Bob Button said.
Results from the meet for Bay City are as follows:
• Boys 200 Medley Relay - 9th - Dye, Brooks, Peralta, Rodriguez
• Boys 200 Freestyle - 7th – Vargas; 14th – Rodriguez; 21st – Yates
• Boys 200 Individual Medley - 13th - Oros
• Girls 50 Freestyle - 30th – Austin; 33rd – Curtis; 47th - Salazar
• Boys 100 Butterfly - 12th – Vargas; 13th - Peralta
• Girls 100 Freestyle - 33rd - Curtis
• Boys 100 Freestyle - 9th - Dye
• Boys 500 Freestyle - 5th – Brooks; 14th - Peralta
• Boys 200 Freestyle Relay - 8th – Oros, Vargas, Rodriguez, Yates
• Boys 100 Backstroke - 12th - Dye, 14th - Rodriguez, 23rd - Yates
• Boys 100 Breast Stroke - 10th – Brooks; 18th - Oros
• Boys 400 Freestyle Relay - 3rd - Dye, Vargas, Brooks, Peralta
