East Bernard storms past Van Vleck 56-0
Entering Friday’s district opener with East Bernard, most knew the young Van Vleck Leopards might take their lumps in this game against a powerhouse Braham team.
Those lumps were served up by East Bernard as the Brahmas rolled over Van Vleck 56-0 for the win Friday night at Singletary Stadium.
After a scoreless first quarter, East Bernard scored all the points it would need on the night when Kobe Brown ran it in for a 7-0 lead with 8:49 left in the second quarter of play.
Brown came right back a short time later and scored again to give the Brahmas a 14-0 lead with 7:09 left in the second quarter.
East Bernard padded its lead to 21-0 at the halftime break when Devin Chapman scored with 51 seconds left in the second quarter.
East Bernard continued the onslaught in the second half adding touchdown after touchdown against a young Van Vleck squad.
Chapman scored again for a 28-0 lead with 8:19
