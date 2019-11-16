Basketball:
Bay City girls pick up win at tourney
The Bay City girls’ basketball took to the court for several games this week.
On Tuesday, the Ladycats lost to Santa Fe 55-39.
Ja’brion Thrift scored 14 points for Bay City while A’mayah Payton scored 12.
The Ladycats opened play in the Bob Ducroz Memorial Tournament in West Columbia on Thursday. They opened tournament play with a 43-21 loss to Fulshear. Amari White and Iyanna Williams had four points each.
In their second game Thursday, the Ladycats beat Danbury 46-43. Krissy Johnson had 20 points and 12 rebounds.
Play continued in the tournament on Saturday.
Sharkettes fall to Sacred Heart
The Palacios High School girls’ basketball team fell to Halletsville Sacred Heart 42-35 Tuesday to open the season.
Avery Kubecka had 11 points and eight rebounds. Cara Polke added 10 points and five boards.
Cyra Polk led the Sharkettes with 10 steals. She also had six points and six rebounds.
Jordan Peeples added four points and five steals. Olivia Filip had three points and five steals and Aleena Acosta had five rebounds and five steals and a free throw.
The Sharkettes will be back in action Tuesday when they travel to play Shiner St. Paul.
Bay City 7th Grade A boys beat El Campo
The Bay City Junior High seventh grade boys’ A basketball team picked up a 62-46 victory over El Campo Thursday.
Alex Estrada had 21 points while Jaden Malone picked up 17 points.
