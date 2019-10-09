Bay City seeks first win Thursday
Something has got to give Thursday night in Rosenberg.
Bay City and Fulshear will meet Thursday in Rosenberg in a district clash featuring the two winless teams in district play.
Fulshear comes into the games after dropping a 33-29 decision to El Campo while Bay City comes in after battling state-ranked Needville for three quarters but falling 48-27.
“I think the kids played hard and I think each week we are trying to get better and sometimes the score doesn’t show that,” said Bay City Head Football Coach Pat Matthews. “I think the kids have started to find their rhythm and find out what kind of team they are. I thought they handled adversity a lot better than in the past. Every time that it did hit, we came back and answered it. I thought the kids gave it their all and gave the 17th state ranked team a run for four quarters.”
Matthews said he is hoping to build upon the Needville game and gain that first win of the season this week against Fulshear.
“Each week we just have to work on the positives that we have and hopefully work on them and come out with a victory this week,” Matthews said.
Both Fulshear and Bay City are similar in nature as they enter this contest. Both have struggled to find their ways in the early going but both are now appearing to get on their feet as the meat of the district schedule hits.
“They are similar to us right now,” Matthews said. “They are struggling to find their first win of the season. Both teams are coming into this game trying to get that first win and put themselves into contention in district race and back into the playoffs. This will be a game about two teams trying to get after each other to get that first win of the year.”
Playing a day earlier doesn’t change much of the game plan for the Blackcats.
“This just means that everything is moved up a day,” Matthews said. “We just have to accelerate our game plan a little bit more.”
Matthews knows that gaining that first win is vitally important this week. The winner of this game will remain in the district playoff chase while the loser will face an even more uphill battle to make the playoffs.
“We just need to continue to build on the things that we saw the other night,” Matthews said. “We really sputtered out in the fourth quarter and that is to be expected with our numbers. Each week we get closer and closer to breaking through for that first win. This week, we played three quarters and four minutes well and somehow we have to put four quarters together and get us a victory. We have to keep them positive and fight through the adversity and it will be a lot better once we get that first victory.”
