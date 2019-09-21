East Bernard jumps out to 2-0 start in District 24-3A action
District 24-3A volleyball favorite East Bernard has jumped off to a 2-0 start in district play with wins over Boling and Palacios in the first two games of the season.
Palacios started the district season off with a thrilling 3-1 win over Tidehaven. The Lady Tigers captured the first set 25-23 but Palacios bounced back to take the next three 25-18, 25-20 and 25-23 to claim the district opener for both squads.
Brooke Grones paced Palacios with 14 kills while Savannah Williams added nine and Jordan Peeples added eight kills. Aleena Acosta led the team with 23 sets and had 25 digs. Grones had 35 digs while Peeples added 24 digs in the game.
Palacios came back to district action Tuesday, Sept. 17 and fell to East Bernard 25-10, 25-14 and 25-16.
Van Vleck opened up district play with a pair of tough losses to Danbury and Boling.
On Friday, Sept. 13, Van Vleck hosted Danbury and dropped a four-set match. Danbury won the first two sets 25-16 and 25-9 before Van Vleck came back to take the third set 25-22 before Danbury finished off the match in the fourth set 25-21.
On Tuesday, Sept. 17, Van Vleck hosted Boling and lost in three sets 25-11, 25-12 and 25-12.
Van Vleck hosted Tidehaven and Palacios hosted Hitchcock in district volleyball action Friday night. The results of these games were not available at press time.
