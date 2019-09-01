Palacios takes second at Rice tournament
Palacios continued to move forward with its volleyball season with a 3-0 win over Bloomington Aug. 27. The Lady Sharks won the match 25-23, 25-15 and 25-17.
Leading the way for Palacios was Brooke Grones with 13 kills and 17 digs while Aleena Acosta collected 21 digs and 12 assists in the contest.
Last weekend, Palacios participated in the Rice Tournament and fell in the championship game to Yokum 25-14 and 25- 14.
Palacios started the tournament play by losing to Weimer 25-20 and 25-13 and then dropped a contest to Sacred Heart 25-15 and 25-16 before bouncing back with a win over Brookshire Royal 25-8 and 26-24.
On the second day of the tournament, Palacios opened play with a 25-15 and 25-20 win over Tidehaven and then followed that with a 25-21, 20- 25 and 31-29 win over Wharton.
Palacios then took on Yoakum and lost 25-16 and 25-18.
On the final day of the tourney, Palacios opened with a 25-14 and 25-20 win over Flatonia to advance to the championship final.
Palacios finished in second place in the Bronze Bracket at the tournament.
For the tournament, Grones placed Palacios with 61 kills and 87 digs while Jordan Peeples collected 34 kills and 72 digs. Savannah Williams had 21 kills and 70 digs while Acosta had 94 digs and contributed with 60 assists.
Palacios traveled to take on Brazosport Friday night but the results were not available at press time.
Palacios will host Bay City Tuesday, Sept. 3 with games starting at 5 p.m.
