Palacios claims win over Tigers
In the early going of this season, Palacios has showed off a strong offense in its first two contests. The Sharks needed that offense in the second half of its rivalry contest with Tidehaven as Palacios rallied for a 34-22 victory over Tidehaven. It marked the second straight year that Palacios has posted a win over the Tigers.
With the win, Palacios moved to 3-0 on the season and Tidehaven fell to 1-2 on the season.
At the halftime break of the Tidehaven-Palacios football contest, Tidehaven held a 14-13 lead over the Sharks in Palacios.
Palacios, though, came out strong in the third quarter and scored two quick touchdowns to take a 28-14 lead over Tidehaven.
Tidehaven came back on a Blake Garcia touchdown pass to cut the lead to 28-20 and when the Tigers completed a two-point conversion, the Tigers pulled to within 28-22 at the end of the third quarter of play.
Palacios answered with a touchdown pass of its own a short time later to take a 34-22 lead over Tidehaven. Tidehaven threatened to get back into the game but Palacios’ defense intercepted Garcia to stop a drive and hold on for the win.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.