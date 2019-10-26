Sealy gets right against Bay City 35-9
Sealy ran out to a 21-2 halftime lead and held off Bay City for a 35-9 district win Friday night at T.J. Mills Stadium Friday night.
Sealy started off strong in the contest as the Tigers took the opening kickoff and ran right down the field against Bay City.
The Tigers moved the ball 75 yards on just five plays to get on the scoreboard first. Garrett Redden finished off the drive by busting into the end zone from three yards out to give Sealy a 7-0 lead with 10:40 left in the first quarter.
Bay City took the ensuing kickoff and its own 37 and the Blackcats looked like a team that might be ready to get right back into the contest. A personal foul penalty against Sealy gave the Blackcats a first down at the Bay City 49.
But the drive stalled out quickly as the Blackcats could not get its rushing attack going against Sealy’s defense. In fact, for the first half, Bay City was only able to gain 22 yards on 17 carries.
The two teams traded possessions in the first half before Bay City quarterback Carlos Lara was intercepted by Sealy at its own 20-yard line.
Bay City’s defense had risen to the occasion in the first quarter and was stuffing Sealy from gaining any yardage early on in the game. Bay City forced Sealy into punt formation and when the snap sailed over the punter’s head and through the end zone, Bay City cut Sealy’s lead to 7-2 with 2:56 left in the first quarter.
Bay City received the kickoff from Sealy and started at the Tiger 41-yard line after a nice return by senior Rodney Mitchell.
In what would turn out to be Bay City’s best drive of the night. Behind the hard running of Mitchell and Lara, Bay City was able to get down to the Sealy 31. When Lara connected with Ray Bibbins down to the Sealy 22, the Blackcats were looking strong on this drive.
But the drive completely stalled out as Sealy’s defense stuffed Bay City on a fourth-down call and Sealy took over at its own 23-yard line.
The Tigers would need just two plays to reach the end zone. A big run by Alvin Nunn moved the ball all the way down to the Bay City 1. On the next play, Reese Novicke scored to give Sealy a 14-2 with 10:51 left in the second quarter.
With a stiff wind now in their face, Bay City failed to move the ball during the second quarter and Sealy took advantage of the win.
Sealy scored when Novicke hit Hunter Clark for a 13-yard touchdown as Sealy pushed the lead out to 21-2 at the halftime break.
Bay City received the ball to start the second half but couldn’t gain any traction against the hard wind and had to punt the ball back over the Tigers.
Sealy took over and moved right down the field and capped off the score when Novicke scored to push the lead out to 28-2 with 7:15 left in the third quarter.
Bay City started its ensuing drive at its own 13 but the drive gained only nine yards and the Blackcats had to punt the ball back to the Tigers’ offense. A nice return by Sealy gave the ball at the Bay City 44.
Sealy quickly moved the ball down the field with the big play coming when Novicke hit Draper Parker for a gain down to the Bay City 2. On the next play, Jacoby Davis scored from two yards out as Sealy assumed a commanding 35-2 lead over Bay City at the 4:42 mark of the third quarter.
With the wind at their back, Bay City was finally able to mount an offensive drive against the Tigers’ defense. The Blackcats were able to find the end zone when Lara connected with Bibbins for a five-yard scoring toss to cut the lead to 35-9 with 10:48 left in the fourth quarter.
