Palacios looks for playoff berth Friday
This year when Palacios hosts Hempstead, a playoff berth will once again be at stake for the home-standing Sharks.
Palacios overcame a slow start against Boling to claim a vital 21-7 victory last Friday night.
“It was good to get back in the win column but I don’t think we played as good as we should have played,” Graves said. “But I’m not going to apologize for a win. We didn’t execute like we should have offensively and I thought our defense played very well in the first half. Our offense woke up in the second half and we were able to put some things together.”
The game was tied 7-7 at the half before Palacios was able to get their offense going in the second half.
“At the end of the day, we won and it got us one step closer to making the playoffs,” Graves said. “We didn’t score offensively in the first half as our defense scored on a scoop and score.”
Palacios added touchdowns in the third and fourth quarter to put away the game.
This week, Palacios will host Hempstead in a district contest and with a win; the Sharks will be able to clinch a playoff berth for the second consecutive season.
“Hempstead is big, fast and athletic,” Graves said. “We have our work cut out for us this week. District stat wise they are pretty scary because they are leading the district in just about every category.”
Presently, Palacios is in second place in district at 2-1 behind Columbus.
“We were down 28 points to them last year and we were able to come back and beat them and secure a playoff spot,” Graves said. “We have to remain composed when we play them, don’t get too high or too low and do what we do and if we stay the course, I think we will be fine.”
Unlike last year, Palacios finds itself in a better spot for the playoffs with their victory over Rice to start the district season. That win allows the Sharks to have control of their playoff situation.
“We were 1-2 heading into the Hempstead game last year so this year we control our own destiny,” Graves said. “It feels better to come into this game with our fate in our hands this year.”
