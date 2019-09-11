Bay City looking for first win to season this Friday
Bay City will be looking for its first win of the season this Friday when the Blackcats host Gregory-Portland (2-0) at Memorial Stadium at 7:30 p.m.
Bay City is coming off a 43-7 loss to Bellville last Friday night on the road and things don’t appear to get any easier as the Wildcats come into this contest undefeated in the early going.
The Wildcats are paced by senior quarterback Jeremy Barker, who has connected on 29-of-42, passes for 485 years and six touchdowns in the first two games of the season.
On the ground, Gregory-Portland is led by senior Joe Sauceda, who has rushed for 125 yards and three touchdowns while junior Kaleem Gholsby has rushed for 85 yards and one touchdown for the Wildcats.
But it’s through the air that the Wildcats make their living and Bay City will have to cover two main receiving threats this Friday night.
Senior Christian St. Romain has hauled in seven passes for 170 yards and two touchdowns while junior Connor Durrill has 10 receptions for 156 yards. Toss in senior Judd Wiggins and his four receptions for 71 yards and two touchdowns and Wildcat opponents have had their hands full in the early going this year.
Gregory-Portland opened the year with a 45-12 win over Carroll and then came back last week with a 29-7 win over Victoria East.
After hosting Gregory-Portland, Bay City will travel to Houston to take on Westbury Friday, Sept. 20.
Bay City Head Football Coach Pat Matthews knows his Blackcats want that first win to get the season going in the right direction with district play looming just ahead.
“We need to execute and make sure we are giving it all we have,” Matthews said. “We have to maximum effort because it will take that to win every game this year. We know that everyone wants to come in and beat the Blackcats regardless of what the record is. A win against the Blackcats is a notch in their belt so we have to be up for every game and be prepared.”
